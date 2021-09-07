News Top Stories

Debt: OPS backs AMCON on debtors’ assets seizure

Concerned by the list of top debtors, comprising mostly of Nigerian business owners in the N5 trillion debt, the organised private sector has thrown its weight behind the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON)’s move to take over properties and other choice assets being to the debtors.

 

The OPS also said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should work hand in hand with AMCON on tightening loans given out by commercial banks by ensuring they conduct proper integrity test and assessment of some business owners.

 

Specifically, the OPS wondered why the banks loaned out such a huge amount without recourse to the apex bank’s stringent rules.

 

The Federal Government debt recovery agency, which has since inception in 2010 recovered over N1.4trillion had at different phases from the year of its establishment purchased 12,743 NPLs or Eligible Bank Assets (EBAs) worth N3.8 trillion from 22 Eligible Financial Institutions (EFIs) for a purchase price of N1.8 trillion.

 

Since then, AMCON has worked tirelessly to recover the huge debt, which were covered by various collaterals. But as the years roll by, AMCON obligors have become more daring, and hiding under all manners of legal technicalities to delay the agency from recovery.

 

According to a chieftain of OPS and a former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, the economy has not been the same for a number of reasons including the debt.

 

Ruwase explained that the OPS was not concerned about the plights of those business owners involved in the N5 trillion debts, saying AMCON’s involvement in the matter was statutorily to rescue the Nigerian economy from going under.

The LCCI former president explained that AMCON’s takeover of the debtors’ properties won’t bring any bad signal to the country’s economy, saying the international community would rather laud Federal Government’s efforts for taking strict action to recover the debts.

 

Ruwase said: “The truth is that if AMCON was not brought in, so many things would have been in jeopardy. Those affected banks might have gone down. “AMCON has been legally directed by the Nigerian government to recover the debts.

 

“It has nothing to do with the country’s OPS at all. In fact, these are people who have not gone with details of the conditions of credits that had been given to them when applying for the loans. So, we should not bring in sentiments.

 

“You know when AMCON was set up, it was supposed to last for 10 years. Even though government eventually had to do an adjustment for elongation.”

