Business

Debt profile: Nigeria at a dangerous cliff –Moghalu, Adesina, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

 

from $10.31 billion at the end of June 2015, the total external debt increased to $32.85 billion at the end of March 2021, which represents a 218 per cent increase. The total outstanding public debt stock increased by 173 per cent in the same period, from N12.11 trillion to N33.10 trillion.

 

On the average, over N3.6 trillion is being added to the public debt annually, he added. He lamented that “this massive borrowing, and the infrastructure investment that has been used to justify it, have grossly underperformed,” saying “instead of delivering economic growth, the economy has been twice in recession, and when out of it, growth has been underwhelming at 2 per cent at best.

 

And rather than the debt-funded infrastructure projects creating ample number of jobs for the citizens, the national unemployment rate has increased to 33.1 per cent while youth unemployment has reached 42.5 per cent.”

 

According to him, under a scenario of a coordinated economic policy by a competent government, the debt capital outlay would have catalyzed private sector investments and sizeable foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the economy.

 

“But in the real situation of the incompetence of the government in the last six years, businesses have been groaning and FDI inflows have decreased,” Moghalu stated. He added: “Over the past months, debt service cost has taken up more than 90 per cent of government revenue.

 

This means, for every one naira generated in public revenue, more than 90 kobo is used to pay the interest on government’s loans.

 

It is debilitating that Nigeria is spending so much money that should go to development toward merely servicing the interest on our debt, not repaying the debt. It also makes justifications based on our debt to GDP ratio off-point.

 

“The country is now on a dangerous, debtinduced fiscal cliff. Put simply, the Government of Nigeria is mortgaging the future of our country’s youth. We have to stop further borrowing and start to manage the current obligations in order to avoid a sovereign debt default or, at best, a costly restructuring. Further borrowing will lead to a disastrous debt bubble bust.

 

“As alternatives to debt, the government needs to focus on increasing domestic revenue, by expanding the tax base – not by increasing tax rates as has been done with the value added tax (VAT) – and by introducing reforms for ease of paying taxes while abolishing multiple taxation,” Moghalu stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Scandal: Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $3bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Goldman Sachs on Thursday agreed to pay nearly $3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal, and its Malaysia unit pleaded guilty to violating foreign bribery laws, drawing a line under a saga that has dogged the bank for years, Reuters reported yesterday. Thesettlementresolvesaprobe by U.S. authorities into the […]
Business

Senate orders probe into $18bn NLNG dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Senate has instructed the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris to investigate payments totalling $18 billion as dividends from Nigeria’s investment in Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) between 2004 and 2019, the Senate said in a statement.   NLNG is a consortium between state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Eni, Total and […]
Business

World Bank approves $700m loan for water, sanitation in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Bank has approved $700 million credit to the Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH) to aid access to potable water and improved sanitation services. In a statement issued yesterday, the bank said that the loan, which is from the International Development Association (IDA) would be used to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica