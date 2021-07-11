Debt profile: Nigeria at a dangerous cliff –Moghalu, Adesina, others

from $10.31 billion at the end of June 2015, the total external debt increased to $32.85 billion at the end of March 2021, which represents a 218 per cent increase. The total outstanding public debt stock increased by 173 per cent in the same period, from N12.11 trillion to N33.10 trillion.

On the average, over N3.6 trillion is being added to the public debt annually, he added. He lamented that “this massive borrowing, and the infrastructure investment that has been used to justify it, have grossly underperformed,” saying “instead of delivering economic growth, the economy has been twice in recession, and when out of it, growth has been underwhelming at 2 per cent at best.

And rather than the debt-funded infrastructure projects creating ample number of jobs for the citizens, the national unemployment rate has increased to 33.1 per cent while youth unemployment has reached 42.5 per cent.”

According to him, under a scenario of a coordinated economic policy by a competent government, the debt capital outlay would have catalyzed private sector investments and sizeable foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the economy.

“But in the real situation of the incompetence of the government in the last six years, businesses have been groaning and FDI inflows have decreased,” Moghalu stated. He added: “Over the past months, debt service cost has taken up more than 90 per cent of government revenue.

This means, for every one naira generated in public revenue, more than 90 kobo is used to pay the interest on government’s loans.

It is debilitating that Nigeria is spending so much money that should go to development toward merely servicing the interest on our debt, not repaying the debt. It also makes justifications based on our debt to GDP ratio off-point.

“The country is now on a dangerous, debtinduced fiscal cliff. Put simply, the Government of Nigeria is mortgaging the future of our country’s youth. We have to stop further borrowing and start to manage the current obligations in order to avoid a sovereign debt default or, at best, a costly restructuring. Further borrowing will lead to a disastrous debt bubble bust.

“As alternatives to debt, the government needs to focus on increasing domestic revenue, by expanding the tax base – not by increasing tax rates as has been done with the value added tax (VAT) – and by introducing reforms for ease of paying taxes while abolishing multiple taxation,” Moghalu stated.

