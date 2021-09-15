News

Debt recovery: IGP pledges full support for AMCON

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Usman Alkali Baba has declared that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) needs the collaboration of all Assistant Inspector- Generals of Police (AIGs) as well as the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the federation in its debt recovery drive, which is now at very critical stage of enforcements. A statement made available to New Telegraph, yesterday, said the IGP made the declaration in his office in Abuja when the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AMCON, Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru, and some top officials of AMCON paid him a courtesy visit at Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force. The visit was the first the AMCON boss would lead a team of senior officials to meet with the IGP since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021.

Alkali Baba, who acknowledged the strategic importance of the recovery of the huge debt owed AMCON to the economy, pledged that the police would as always support AMCON’s recovery efforts. He recalled that when AMCON was first created, the police authorities at the time told officers and men of the police force to support AMCON whenever they call for support since police remains the lead agency of the Federal Government in the maintenance of internal security. Assuring that the police under his leadership would continue to provide the much-needed support to AMCON, the IGP said that directive, which at that time notified the police hierarchy across the country, needed to be resuscitated. He said: “Like I said, I remember when AMCON was created, we were told that whenever AMCON calls for support, we (the Police) must support them as a lead agency of the government in charge of internal security.

All we need is a letter from AMCON. “We need to resuscitate that directive nationwide to all the AIGs and CPs to support AMCON within the ambit of the law so that the agency can continue to carry out their debt recovery effort, which is challenging because some of your debtors from experience go to court to challenge your activities just to waste time not because they will win the case. So, AMCON needs the police because as long as AMCON is concerned, it will continue to have litigations and enforcements that would require the backing of the police for execution.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N’Delta: Ex-militants issue one-week ultimatum for unpaid stipends

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Ex-Niger Delta ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) yesterday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government for their August stipends.   The ultimatum, which was issued by the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps (NDDC), John Egbe, alleged that the government is withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any […]
News

NANS and the need for generational shift in its leadership cadre

Posted on Author By Seyi Ogunrinde

NANS and the need for generational shift in its leadership cadre By Seyi Ogunrinde I honestly feel burdened writing this at this material time because never in my wildest imagination did I ever think a time would come in the life of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) that ‘non-students’ would actually be the […]
News

Ekiti attracted $50m investments in 2 years, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that his administration in the first two years attracted investment worth $50 million to the state in its efforts to reduce over dependence on the federal revenue allocation. Fayemi, who stated this yesterday at the second labour roundtable meeting held at the conference hall of the Governor’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica