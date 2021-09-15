Debt recovery: IGP pledges full support for AMCON

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Usman Alkali Baba has declared that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) needs the collaboration of all Assistant Inspector- Generals of Police (AIGs) as well as the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the federation in its debt recovery drive, which is now at very critical stage of enforcements. A statement made available to New Telegraph, yesterday, said the IGP made the declaration in his office in Abuja when the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AMCON, Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru, and some top officials of AMCON paid him a courtesy visit at Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force. The visit was the first the AMCON boss would lead a team of senior officials to meet with the IGP since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021.

Alkali Baba, who acknowledged the strategic importance of the recovery of the huge debt owed AMCON to the economy, pledged that the police would as always support AMCON’s recovery efforts. He recalled that when AMCON was first created, the police authorities at the time told officers and men of the police force to support AMCON whenever they call for support since police remains the lead agency of the Federal Government in the maintenance of internal security. Assuring that the police under his leadership would continue to provide the much-needed support to AMCON, the IGP said that directive, which at that time notified the police hierarchy across the country, needed to be resuscitated. He said: “Like I said, I remember when AMCON was created, we were told that whenever AMCON calls for support, we (the Police) must support them as a lead agency of the government in charge of internal security.

All we need is a letter from AMCON. “We need to resuscitate that directive nationwide to all the AIGs and CPs to support AMCON within the ambit of the law so that the agency can continue to carry out their debt recovery effort, which is challenging because some of your debtors from experience go to court to challenge your activities just to waste time not because they will win the case. So, AMCON needs the police because as long as AMCON is concerned, it will continue to have litigations and enforcements that would require the backing of the police for execution.”

