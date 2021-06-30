Politics

Debt scar after APC LG primary

Whenever he appears at any social setting, the chant of ‘incoming’ ‘incoming’ usually rent the air. Of course, he is aspiring to lead his local government as chairman but he needs a political platform to actualise his ambition. His party of choice is the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he got himself committed to the platform and even opened his doors for the party in his ward to hold meetings. And when the jostle for the forthcoming July 24 local council election commenced in his party, the politician alongside his supporters were enthusiastic that the odds will be in their favour.

Not leaving any stone unturned, this businessman turned politician literally emptied his pocket and that of his better half. At a point, it was learnt that he accessed a loan to finance the primary election, print posters and billboards, mobilize party members and leaders. Unfortunately, wishes were not horses. He lost out at the last minute to a preferred aspirant and that made his world crash like a pack of cards. He is currently said to be incommunicado as some of those he is owing are on his trail.

