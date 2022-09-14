Debt Servicing: APC dressing Nigeria in borrowed robes –Atiku

…says budget deficits above permissible thresholds …promises economic stimulus fund in 100 days

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Peoples Congress (APC)-led government of dressing Nigeria in borrowed robes, especially with regard to loan servicing. Atiku, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Private Sector Economic Forum on the 2023 Presidential Election, lamented that Nigeria under the APC-led government had consistently run on budget deficits since it came to power in 2015. According to him, these budget deficits are often above the three per cent threshold permissible under the Fiscal Responsibility Law. He noted that, ironically, this had increased government’s appetite for more debts, now more than N50 trillion (if AMCON debts and Ways and Means are added).

Atiku said: “For the first time in Nigeria’s history, the FGN paid more in debt servicing than it earned. By spending more than 100 per cent of its revenue for debt servicing, Nigeria is breaching one of the applicable debt-sustainability thresholds. “The APC-led government is dressing Nigeria in borrowed robes. This action puts a big question mark on the capacity of the government to manage its rising debt profile without endangering macroeconomic stability. “Indeed, we are concerned that this action is already exposing Nigeria to financial stability issues as we slip from a medium risk of debt distress to high risk of debt distress.” Speaking further, the PDP Presidential candidate stated: “Policy incoherence and flip-flops combined with internal insecurity continue to pose a significant risk to investment and thus output growth.

“They leave potential investors confused and weary of the Nigerian economy. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has progressively declined since 2019. It fell sharply from $8.5 billion in Q1 2019 to $5.8 billion in Q1’20 and $1.9 billion in Q1’21. We have lost our esteemed position as Africa’s preferred investment destination to less endowed nations.” The former vice president noted that creating economic opportunities for Nigerians would represent significant implication for social cohesion and national security. Increased jobs and income opportunities will reduce the likelihood of our youth being involved in crime, violence and conflict motivated by manipulating religious or ethnic differences.

“Economic prosperity is an integral part of my 5-point agenda, soon to be officially unveiled, that seeks to restore Nigeria’s unity, strengthen national security, foster economic prosperity, improve education delivery and restructure the polity. “Indeed, economic prosperity is the thread that runs through the other critical elements of the agenda. Today, I will speak on the strategic steps I will take to build the economy of our dreams and foster boundless prosperity for all Nigerians. “So, before I outline the contours of my economic growth and development agenda, permit me to remind ourselves of the key challenges facing the economy. I will focus on the five key deficiencies of the economy which all turn out to be selfinflicted.” On Nigeria’s economy crawling rather than growing, Atiku pointed out: “Nigeria’s GDP grew at an average rate of less than one per cent since the APC assumed power in 2015. “Compare this with an average growth of 6.5 per in the seven years earlier.

“Per capita income, a measure of citizens’ wellbeing, has progressively fallen since 2015 because of declining output and a fastgrowing population, Nigerians are worse-off today than they were in 2015.” He added: “The current rate of growth of about 3.5 per cent masks the real challenges facing the economy. The economy remains very fragile as the key sectors are either growing slowly (as with agriculture) or contracting (as with oil and gas). “The oil and gas sector, which is the economy’s lifeline, has suffered development declining 19 out of 30 quarters since 2014.” “For many economic sectors and for the ordinary citizens it still feels as in a recession.”

He, however, alluded to the fact that under the present administration, more Nigerians were not working. “More than 23 million people are out of jobs. “In just 5 years between 2015 and 2020, the number of fully employed people dropped by 54 per cent from 68 million to 31 million people. “The number of unemployed people is more than the population of Lagos State or the inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Asia, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebony, Kwara and Nasarawa states combined!”

