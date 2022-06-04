Debt servicing: Experts back IMF’s position on Nigeria

…call for strengthening of manufacturing sector, agriculture

Nigeria’s debt trap in the near future was reinforced last Monday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pronouncement. The Fund cautioned that debt servicing may gulp 100 per cent of the Federal Government’s revenue by 2026 if the government fails to implement adequate measures to shore up revenue generation.

The IMF’s position was conveyed by the Fund’ Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ari Aisen, at the presentation of the IMF Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook report last Monday in Abuja. According to him, based on a macro-fiscal stress test that was conducted on Nigeria, interest payments on debts may wipe up the country’s entire earnings in the next four years.

The Debt Management Office ( DMO) in its latest debt stock update as of December 31, 2021 put the country’s total debt at N39.556 trillion ( comprising Federal Government, states and FCT). IMF position is reinforced by the amount the Federal Government commits to servicing debt. For example it spent N4.2 trillion on debt servicing between January and November 2021, which represents 76.2 per cent of the N5.51trillion revenue generated during the period. The Federal Government plans to spend N3.61trillion on servicing Nigeria’s debt burden in the 2022 fiscal period, which represents about 34 per cent of the 2022 projected revenue of the Federal Government.

The IMF Country Representative noted that many African countries, including Nigeria, risk sliding into a critical debt servicing problem unless urgent actions are explored to significantly raise revenue. The International Monetary Fund has warned that debt servicing may gulp 100 per cent of the Federal Government’s revenue by 2026 if the government fails to implement adequate measures to improve revenue generation. The Fund has been advocating adoption of a set of fiscal policy reforms by Nigeria to free herself from current economic quagmires. It advised the government on the need to discontinue fuel subsidy regime, liberal exchange rate policy among others. Financial Experts, Analysts, who interrogated debt service concerns raised by IMF, aligned with IMF position especially on rising debt service.

Ibrahim Shelleng, MD, Credent Investment Managers Ltd, said development signals cause for concern for the economy. “It certainly presents a worrisome situation as it will essentially curtail the government’s ability to spend on much needed capital expenditure and infrastructure. “It exposes the country’s fiscal stability to global headwinds such that it will become even more expensive to fund the budget as interest rates rise globally due to inflationary pressures. “However, this also presents a challenge to the government to find ways of generating revenue as borrowing may become increasingly difficult.

“Nigeria’s current debt to GDP ratio is probably one of the lowest in the world at around 3.2% of GDP. “This needs to be raised to around 15% to meet global standards. Debt itself is not necessarily bad if funds are channelled to the right places. “If spent on infrastructure and capital projects, that will help to generate future revenue then it’s positive. “However, if spent on recurrent expenditure then it presents a challenge to fiscal stability,” he said On his part Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, Financial Analyst and Wealth management Expert, said IMF projection confirms Nigeria’s current reality.

“The IMF projections are not far from the truth looking at the realities on ground. “Nigeria debt stock has risen to N40 trillion in the past seven years and the combination of debt servicing put at 91% of revenue and subsidy payment has brought the economy to its knees with rising inflation not abating”, he said Interrogating likely implications of projections on the economy, he said: “Critical infrastructure will suffer. “There will be a steep rise in poverty amongst the people. Food security will be threatened as well as human security.

“There will also be mass exodus of Nigerians (the very productive ones) leaving the country for greener pastures unlike in the past amongst others,” he noted. To save the situation, he said the incoming government will have to take some urgent steps. “To avert this situation, the incoming government should quickly undertake a critical assessment of the previous administration’s policies and its failures and implement policies that will restore confidence in the Nigerian economy.

