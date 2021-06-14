Debt servicing gulps N3.42trn in 15 months

Nigeria spent a total of N3.42 trillion on servicing domestic and external debts between January 2020 and March this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

The figure is N25.50billion more than the N3.39 trillion that the country expended on debt service payments between January 2019 and March 2020. In its latest reports on the country’s debt, the Debt Management Office (DMO) stated that Nigeria’s total public debt increased to N33.11trilion at the end of Q1’21 from N32.92trillion in December, adding that the cost of servic-ing the debt in the first three months of this year stood at N993.5billion.

A breakdown of the DMO data shows that domestic debt rose to N20.64trillion as of March 31, 2021 from N20.21trillion on December 31, 2020, while the external debt fell to N12.47trillion ($32.86billion) from N12.71trillion ($33.348bilion) in December.

The data also indicates that domestic debt servicing gulped N612.7 billion in the first three months, while $1.003billion (N380.79billion at an exchange rate of N379.50 to $1) was spent on servicing external loans. This means that Nigeria expended a total of N993.5billion on debt servicing in Q1’21.

According to the DMO, external debt service payments in Q1’21 were in the multilateral, bilateral and commercial categories, while domestic debt instruments, which attracted the servicing during the period under review, were Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs), Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds, a Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bonds (FGNSB) and FGN Sukuk Rentals.

Specifically, the domestic debt service data shows that domestic debt servicing gulped N219.29billion, N123.09billion and N270.33billion in January, February and March respectively.

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had stated in its, “2020 fourth quarter and consolidated Budget Implementation Report, “that the country expended a total of N2.43trillion on debt service last year.

According to the report, “total debt service in 2020 stood at N2,425.12 billion indicating a decrease of N253.69 billion (9.47 percent) from the N2,678.81 billion projected for the year.

The sum of N1,871.94 billion was used for domestic debt servicing while N553.18 billion was spent for external debt servicing during the period under review.

The amount used for domestic debt servicing was N1.40 billion (0.07 percent) below the projection for the year.”

Thus, between the beginning of 2020 and the end of March this year, debt servicing gulped a total of N3.42trillion. Nigeria has been grappling with higher debt service to revenue ratio since 2016 when the sharp drop in the price of recession pushed the economy into a recession.

New Telegraph’s analysis of documents obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, for instance, shows that the country’s debt servicing costs have been heading north since 2016.

Thus, of the N6.6 trillion budgeted for 2016, the Federal government proposed N1.5 trillion for debt financing.

Also, the sum of N1.6 trillion was proposed for servicing debts out of the total N7.3 trillion budgeted for 2017. Similarly, in the N9.1 trillion 2018 budget, the government proposed N2.2 trillion for debt servicing. It increased the figure to N2.14 trillion in the N8.9 trillion2019 budget.

Furthermore, in the N10.3 trillion 2020 budget, nearly a quarter of the amount-N2.5 trillion-was proposed for servicing debts. The figure rose to N3.3 trillion in the N13.6 trillion 2021 budget.

