Debt Servicing: NACCIMA cautions FG on private sector’s fate

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has deplored the Federal Government for always turning attention to the private sector for debt servicing funds by increasing taxes. NACCIMA stated that its position was justified by recent laws passed by the National Assembly on alcohol and beverage consumption tax and other planned taxes including telcoms tax for Nigerians and firms in the country.

The National President of NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, disclosed this to New Telegraph in a chat, saying that Nigeria’s huge debt profile had shown that revenue would go to servicing debt in line with International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection on Nigeria’s economy. Nigeria’s total foreign debt as at March 2022 (Q1) was $40 billion, increasing from $38.4 billion in December 2021 with domestic debt also increasing from N23.7 trillion to N25 trillion.

Udeagbala said currently, there is no doubt that the national budget was heavily skewed towards recurrent expenditure that is largely unmet by the estimated government revenue. With this, the NACCIMA National President counselled all levels of government to consider other sources of funding, such as leveraging publicprivate- partnerships for tax credits spread over time rather than always introducing fresh taxes on the private sector as short corners to increase government’s revenue generation in the country. He said: “Nigeria’s total foreign debt as at March 2022 stood at $40 billion, increasing from $38.4 billion in December 2021.

The domestic debt also rose from N23.7 trillion to N25 trillion within same period. “It is now very obvious that the current levels of debt are unsustainable, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that by 2026, all of Nigeria’s revenue will go to servicing debt. “As we consider that the national budget is heavily skewed towards recurrent expenditure that is largely unmet by the estimated government revenue, we counsel all levels of government to consider other sources of funding, such as a leveraging public-private-partnerships for tax credits spread over time.” Udeagbala added: “The economy cannot run based on increasing the number of taxes borne by the private sector, as we have witnessed by recent laws passed by the National Assembly, and we advocate policies that systematically and consistently increase the tax base in terms of the volume of production or the number of tax payers.

“Such advocacy has begun to bear fruit in collaborations such as the Joint Tax Board’s engagement of the private sector in the implementation of the Single Inter-State Road Tax, an initiative that will expand the tax base of the government without putting undue pressure on existing tax payers.

“We also counsel that the executive and legislature make concerted efforts to reduce the cost of governance as a way to reduce the pressure to run government based on debt.” The NACCIMA helmsman also explained that the private sector was ready to work with government in Public-Private Partnerships in the accelerated implementation of policies such as the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), Executive Order 005 on the promotion of Nigerian content in contracts and science, engineering and technology, and the extension of TETFUND to establish vocational training institutes. According to him, such a partnership could involve the establishment of training institutes within private-sectorowned industrial factories and workshops to provide theoretical and practical training for Nigerians, a project which NACCIMA is willing to embark on with government, given its geographic spread. He said: “NACCIMA remains committed to working with government at all levels, other private sector stakeholders to reduce unemployment by providing training and jobs opportunities.”

