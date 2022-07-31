Debt settlement: AMCON returns Standard Shoe Company to Imo Govt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), on Friday, handed over the original title documents of Standard Shoe Company Limited, a footwear manufacturing factory co-founded by the Imo State Government to the Governor of the State, Hope Uzodinmma.

In a press release, AMCON said the handover of the asset to Imo State followed the full resolution of the indebtedness of Standard Shoe Company Ltd to the Corporation, adding that the handover is part of its strategy to partner, support and help revitalize businesses that were brought under its portfolio over huge debt.

In a brief remark before handing over the documents to Governor Uzodimma, Dr Eberechukwu Uneze, an Executive Director in charge of asset management at the Corporation, who represented the MD/CEO, Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru, said AMCON was not only happy that the Imo State Government under the leadership of Uzodimma finally resolved indebtedness with AMCON, but also because the factory would now go back to the people of Imo State, contribute to job creation and improve the internally generated revenue of Imo State.

Uneze who commended the Imo State governor for making efforts to resolve the outstanding loan obligation owed AMCON by the Imo State government, added: “My Governor, we appreciate this effort because other governments in Imo State have come and gone but none of them had made this much effort to resolve this debt. So, it is a huge impact you have made. I hope this will energize the State and encourage the good people of Imo State.”

In his speech after signing and receiving the documents on behalf of the government and people of Imo State, Uzodimma who recounted the pleasant experience he had with AMCON all through the negotiation process, encouraged other obligors to approach the corporation freely and willingly because, according to him, AMCON is not hostile, but only interested in its recovery mandate and in genuine growth as well as development of the country.

The Governor added: “I approached the Management of AMCON and discussed with them. I want the public to understand that AMCON is not a hostile outfit.

With my experience with them, AMCON is interested in the genuine growth and development of the Country. This is what I saw during negotiation period concerning what Imo State was owing AMCON.

“I am very happy about the co-operation we (Imo State government) received, and I assure you that we are going to revive the industry by employing our young men and women to stimulate industrialization in the State. The people will be happy to see the industry come back to life. On behalf of myself and the people of Imo, I am very grateful to AMCON.”

