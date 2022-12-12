Debt Stock: ‘N44.06trn places Nigeria on the precipice’

The revelation over the weekend that Nigeria’s debt stock had hit N44.06 trillion has sent apprehension across the country as some financial experts see the economy heading for the doldrums.

In separate interviews with New Telegraph yesterday, Professor of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Director, Centre for Enterprise and Human Capital Development, Crown-Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, Prof. Muritala Awodun, and a former President, Nigerian German Business Group, Mr Joe Femi Dagunro, raised the alarm that Nigeria was heading for the rocks, if its rising debt profile is not addressed.

They called for urgent strategies to address the penchant of government to take loans, especially for consumption instead of profitable infrastructural development.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), had on Friday, said Nigeria’s total debt stock, which comprises external debt and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had increased to N44.6 trillion in the third quarter of this year (Q3 in 2022). Debt Management Office (DMO).

The agency said the figure represents a 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline when compared to N42.84 trillion recorded Q2, June 2022. It attributed the increase in public debt to new borrowings by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as new borrowings by subnationals. Reacting to the development, Awodun said it was imperative for government to reducethecostof governance.

He said: “The fact that it is increasing, we know why it is increasing because our income or revenue is on downward slide instead of increase and our expenditure is growing. There is inflation. So the government is not realising enough revenue but spending more money.

“So they continue to go aborrowing. It is not something that the government itself would love to be in the situation but that is the situation they find themselves and to keep running the government, they have to look for money.

“It is not a good situation. It is alarming, disturbing, and not the best but there is nothing we can do with this present government. the government has lost steam on what to do and the government is winding down.

So the govenrment is not even ready to take innovative steps on anything again. It is only a new government that will begin to think of a solution. This govenrment is not ready to think of a solution to anything.”

