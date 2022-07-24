News Top Stories

Debts: FG needs to protect citizens –Experts

Economic experts have cautioned the Federal Government to be wary of high debt stock and rising debt service as they portend adverse effects on the economy, saying Nigeria is currently stock in a debt cycle that is hard to escape.

 

They were reacting to the Federal Government’s 2022 fiscal performance report for four months released on Thursday. The report indicated that the government’s total revenue for the period was N1.63 trillion, while debt service gulped N1.94 trillion, showing the debt servicing surpassed revenue by N301 billion in the period under review.

 

While giving updates on the budget performance in Abuja, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said urgent action was required to address revenue underperformance and expenditure efficiency at national and sub-national levels.

 

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) expressed fear that the current debt ratio to revenue could land the country in another recession, urging economic policymakers to take urgent actions with regard to fixing Nigeria’s economy.

 

President of NACCIMA, John Udeagbala, said it was now very obvious that the current levels of debt were unsustainable, “as country has jumped the gun by four years on the International Monetary Fund projection that all Nigeria’s revenue would go to servicing debt by 2026.”

“As we consider that the National budget is heavily skewed towards recurrent expenditure that is largely unmet by the estimated government revenue, we counsel all levels of government to consider other sources of funding, such as leveraging public-privatepartnerships for tax credits spread over time.

 

The economy cannot run based on increasing the number of taxes borne by the private sector, as we have witnessed by recent laws passed by the National Assembly, and we advocate policies that systematically and consistently increase the tax base in terms of the volume of production or the number of taxpayers.”

Speaking, the Managing Director of Credent Investment Managers Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Shelleng, said the country’s current debt servicing situation would reduce money for capital expenditure.

 

“The implications of the rising debt will inevitably be reduction in capital expenditure and rising interest rates and therefore low growth. As the government utilises more of its revenue servicing debt, it will not have funds available for critical capital expenditure such as infrastructure and other key developmental spending.

Government would need  to borrow more to meet up with capital expenditure and to do this; it would require raising rates on government securities to attract more investors.

 

This debt cycle will ultimately be detrimental to growth. We are exposed to so many macroeconomic shocks presently and the expanding debt portfolio leaves us with grossly inadequate fiscal buffers to withstand further global shocks”, he said.

 

Shelleng further said “The harsh reality is that Nigeria is currently stuck in a debt cycle that is hard to escape from. We are borrowing to meet up with debt obligaor  tions. The only way out is to ramp up domestic production and greatly increase government revenue. However, this is exacerbated by the insecurity problem”.

According to an Abuja based Finance and Wealth management expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, the government was trying to avoid hard surface. He said: “The rising debt profile of Nigeria portends great danger for the country even as the Minister of Finance has affirmed this week that debt servicing has surpassed revenue in the past four months.

 

The known fear of infra-  structural developments suffering has now been brought to limelight”, he said. He urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency stop further loans from China and other multilateral agencies and look inwards to generate revenue for infrastructure developments.

“The Federal Government should jettison projects that cannot increase its revenue and embark on those that would provide income to the government”, he said.

 

To bolster the economy and shield it from further headwinds, Idakolo said that Central Bank policies should be aligned with that of the Federal Government to ensure that the major sectors like agriculture, manufacturing and mining were not crippled.

Recall that in April, the General Overseer of Redeem Christian church, Enoch Adeboye had said Nigeria was sliding to bankruptcy as it spent over 80 per cent of its earnings servicing contracted debt obligations, yet with more propensity to borrow more from China.

 

This was as Fitch Ratings, world’s major credit rating agency, had earlier projected that Nigeria’s debt- to-revenue ratio will rise to 395 per cent this year, indicating that growth rate in public debt would far outstrip national revenue.

 

