Debts: LCCI reaffirms worsening impact on economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has admitted that the first seven months of the year has shown that Nigeria is in a dilibitating debt crisis, considering huge debt servicing costs, personnel costs, fuel subsidy payments and dwindling government revenue. LCCI noted that the rising debt stock incurred by government was becoming increasingly problematic in the face of dwindling government revenue and the unsustainable burden of subsidy payments. President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said the fact that the most recent statistics on government revenue showed a poor performance and mounting government costs, made it evident that Nigeria was going through a debt crisis. “While the aggregate expenditure for 2022 was estimated at N17.32 trillion (total federal budget), at the end of April, a pro-rata revenue of N5.77 trillion was expected.

Unfortunately, only N1.63 trillion was realised as FGN’s retained revenue as of April 2022. “Within the same period, government’s actual spending stood at N4.72 trillion, accounted for by a whooping sum of N1.94 trillion expended on debt servicing, N1.26 trillion spent on personnel costs, and leaving only N773.63 billion for capital expenditure. “It is disturbing to know that debt servicing alone is higher than actual retained revenue in the first four months of this year,. On the path of caution, we urge the Federal Government to discontinue this unsustainable pattern,” Olawale-Cole stated.

According to him, the total public debt stock of the Federal Government, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose from N39.56 trillion in December 2021 to N41.60 trillion (about $100.07 billion) by the end of the second quarter of 2022, as revealed by the Debt Management Office (DMO). Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP ratio now stands at 23.27 per cent, as against 22.43 percent on December 31, 2021. In addition, the LCCI president pointed out there were already concerns that most, if not all, of the assumptions in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2023-2025 would be missed as Nigeria continue to experience unprecedented levels of disruptions to supply chains and agricultural production. To him, the 2022 budget assumptions have already fallen short in terms of inflation, exchange rate, and GDP growth rate. All of these assumptions have become inadequate.

He stressed that the borrowings were significantly increasing, and Nigeria struggling to service these debts due to revenue mobilisation challenges and an increased fuel subsidy burden. “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that debt servicing may gulp 100 per cent of the Federal Government’s revenue by 2026 if the government fails to implement adequate measures to improve revenue generation. “The World Bank has also said that Nigeria will continue to experience fiscal pressures due to the ballooning cost of fuel subsidy at a time when production continues to decline. “Nigeria is the only major oil exporter that hasn’t benefited from the windfall of higher global oil prices. In the face of rising debt servicing costs accompanied by a dwindling revenue, the provision of critical infrastructure and amenities like healthcare services, education, power, roads, and security will be hard hit as funding shrinks. We see the unfortunate closure of our universities since February, and till now, no respite in sight.”

