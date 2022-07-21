Sports

Debut goals for Mane, De Ligt as Bayern thump Rooney’s D.C. United

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Everton, Chelsea lose; Arsenal victorious

New signings Sadio Mane and Matthijs De Ligt scored debut goals as Bayern Munich thumped Major League Soccer’s D.C United 6-2 in a friendly on Wednesday.

Senegalese international Mane, who joined Bayern last month in a transfer worth a reported $42 million after a six-year stint with English giants Liverpool, opened his account for the Bundesliga champions from the penalty spot after five minutes.

Mane’s spot-kick was awarded after D.C. United centre-back Donovan Pines upended Lucas Copado as the teenage striker surged into the penalty area.

The early strike set the tone for a one-sided clash at Washington’s Audi Field that underscored the work facing former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, recently installed as manager of the struggling MLS side.

Elsewhere, however, the mid-season form of MLS clubs made a difference against Premier League rivals as Minnesota United downed Everton 4-0 and Charlotte FC came out on top in a pre-season penalty shootout over Chelsea after holding the English giants to a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Arsenal, meanwhile used two second half goals to subdue Orlando City 3-1.

Bayern doubled their lead in the 12th minute when Marcel Sabitzer’s shot from outside the area wrong-footed D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 just before halftime, tucking away a low cross from Mane in the 44th minute.

De Ligt then marked his move from Italy’s Juventus earlier this week with a goal on debut after coming on as a substitute at halftime.

The Dutch defender crashed in a volley from a corner to make it 4-0 after 47 minutes.

Joshua Zirkzee added a tap-in after a patient build up from Bayern to make it 5-0 in the 51st minute before Skage Lehland’s consolation effort for D.C. United three minutes later.

Theodore Ku-Dipietro added a second for D.C. United three minutes from time before German veteran Thomas Mueller made it 6-2 deep into injury time.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Awoniyi gets late Eagles’ call up

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…scores brace in Union Berlin’s comeback win   Taiwo Awoniyi has been rewarded for his improved performance for Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga after receiving a late call-up by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, for the country’s World Cup qualifiers against Cen- tral Africa Republic.   Awoniyi made a strong case for his invitation […]
Sports

Chelsea agree sale terms with LA Dodgers’ Todd Boehly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Wolves score late to deny Blues three points   Chelsea have agreed terms on the £4.25bn ($5.2bn) sale of the club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team.   The club was put up for sale before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged links to […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool brush aside Arsenal to boost top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man City four wins from title with win at Leicester *Jagielka own goal gives Leeds win over Sheff Utd *Sensational West Brom humble Chelsea Portugal forward Diogo Jota came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool claimed a third successive away win with a comfortable victory against lacklustre Arsenal. Liverpool hemmed the Gunners into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica