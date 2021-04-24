News Top Stories

Deby’s likely death to increase arms pouring into Nigeria –STF Commander, Henry Ayoola

A former commander of the Special Task Force, Major. Gen. Henry Ayoola (rtd), has said that the death of President Idriss Deby of Chad would aggravate the already fragile Nigerian security. Ayoola, who was a guest on ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Channels Television on Friday, pointed out that Nigeria was decisive and united in fighting the civil war between 1967 and 1970 better than the way the nation is handling the issue of banditry and insurgency in the country now President Deby was reportedly killed early in the week by Front for Change And Concord in Chad (FACT). Deby, Ayoola said, was a strong leader, who checkmated the activities of Boko Haram in West Africa, saying that his death has created a vacuum both in his country and in West Africa. “Deby was a soldier of soldiers.

He had done it before and he wanted to do it again, but it ended the way it did. “I want to commiserate with the President of Nigeria because Deby visited him three weeks ago. He is our ally in the fight against Boko Haram. “Beyond that, we should realise that most of the challenges we had with banditry coming from Niger, Libya, Chad and other countries were handled by Deby. He was like a blocking force on the importation of arms and light weapons into Nigeria. “With his death, there may be a strong movement of arms into the country again.

We need to start thinking about his role in multinational joint patrol. Also speaking on Derby’s death, former secretary of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, said that the death of Deby would have a serious effect on Nigeria. Galadima spoke on Friday as a guest on Arise TV’s The Morning Show anchored by Dr. Reuben Abati. He stressed that Deby assisted governments in Chad, Mali and even in Nigeria, and now that he is dead it was not going to be an easy task.

Our Reporters

