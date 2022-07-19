Decade of Gas: ‘Nigeria needs $2bn yearly investment’

The Federal Government is required to make capital investments worth $2 billion yearly to enable the delivery of specified infrastructure projects listed on the Decade of Gas policy of the government, the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has said. It stated that in addition, there was also need for counterpart funding from the private sector to complement Federal Government’s required investments.

The Federal Government had declared January 2021 to December 2030 as Nigeria’s Decade of Gas, which is a period government aspires to industrialise the country, using gas as an enabler.

The Managing Director of NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila and the company’s General Manager, Production, Mr Leye Falade, spoke during separate panel sessions at the just concluded Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG) 2022 in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was: “Funding the Nigerian Energy Mix for Sustainable Economic Development.” Mshelbila, who spoke at a panel on the topic: “Harnessing the opportunities in the Nigerian Gas Sector,” stated that a $2 billion yearly investment was necessary to actualise the Decade of Gas policy.

He identified the lack of interconnectivity of infrastructure, absence of infrastructure and lack of financing, as limiting factors to Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global gas market.

According to him, such deficits had led to the collapse of the value chain between gas and power, which, he said, had been broken for decades and had not been fixed.

The NLNG MD also said that in the Decade of Gas work plan, about 10 projects had been identified to address the supply side of the gas and power challenge.

He advised that solving the problem would need a collaborative and comprehensive solution of all stakeholders in the energy sector. Mshelbila explained: “If you take the infrastructure side, specific pipelines, interconnections and so on have been identified -the Network Code and all of that, and what needs to be done to ensure that those things happen.

“There is an investment that is going to be needed by government, over one to $2 billion every year with counterpart party private sector investment that is also going to be needed every year in order to ensure that that gets delivered.

“The Decade of the Gas Work plan is an excellent piece of work. It had looked at the demand side of natural gas in Nigeria both domestic and export, the supply side, the infrastructure side, and the commercial or economic framework needed to address all the problems and had equally outlined very specific things that needed to be done to address them.”

He added: “The formulators of the work plan had identified that the potential growth in gas demand could go up to about 22.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) by 2030 and that 60 per cent of that could be domestic gas whereas 70 per cent of the country’s gas, as of today, was exported because the domestic value chain was not working. “And then, there are solutions around how to resolve the power challenge that we have.

But very specific around the supply side is, 10 projects have been identified -onshore and shallow water, and if these 10 projects are delivered, they will actually contribute 40 per cent of the incremental volumes that we need. “Each of these projects is known, each of them is going to require some special dispensation, whether it is around fiscals, or the framework to enable the delivery of those projects.”

He further said: “All of that is understood at a high level. And what the Decade of Gas says is: the operator needs to sit with all the relevant parties and this is with the ministry, with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), everybody, and say, what is it going to take to ensure that this project gets delivered in the interest of Nigeria?

So, that also has been outlined. “On the commercial side, I’ve talked about pricing and the transition all the way to a deregulated market, which has to be a transition because you have to go slowly on that.

But you also look out for vulnerable sectors of the community that are going to need some sort of concessions. “So, there is a plan that we have. What we must not do as a nation is to allow this plan to sit on the shelf. So, that has been concluded. We funded Phase one and Phase two of that work.

It’s available. What is needed now is for us as stakeholders to come together and make this happen.” Falade, who spoke in another panel, on “Developing A Roadmap for Nigeria’s Energy Mix and Decabonisation,” stated that NLNG Train 8, would be established with a radical technology which would enable it to achieve both capacity increase and reduction of its carbon footprint.

He said: “The news about Train 7 is something that everybody knows about. So, we have started doing scouting studies about train 8 as a company. We started looking at what will it take for us to go beyond train seven?

If you were here yesterday (last Wednesday) and you listened to Philip Mshelbila, the CEO, it’s just obvious that Train 7 is no longer ambitious for us. “The design is going to be completely different.

So while we work on decarbonising the existing assets, we’re very conscious that that in itself is not going to take us to our ambition of net-zero emission. We need to do something radical, something big and that’s where technology comes in.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...