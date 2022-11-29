News Top Stories

Decentralise varsity salary structure, NASENI boss advises FG

A call has gone out to the Federal Government to decentralise the university salary structure in the country.

The call was made by the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammad Sani Haruna, who said lecturers should negotiate on a case-by-case basis with the Governing Council.

He said lecturers should be paid by contact hours and remunerated according to the impact of their output. The professor said the university system ought to grow to a level where lecturers will earn more than a Vice Chancellor, or political office holders if their works attract funding.

 

Haruna also said the attitude of some teaching staff leaves much to be desired. He said it was worrisome that universities are not solving any socio-economic challenges of the communities in their catchment areas.

 

The professor said universities have no linkages with industries and relevant research organisations. Haruna made his views known in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) at the launching of four books and celebration of excellence by Prof. Aminu Ladan Sharehu, who is a Professor of Public Administration.

He said: “Let me advocate that University Salary Structure and indeed all tertiary institutions should be decentralised in such a way that lecturers are paid for productivity hours. “Salaries to be negotiated on a case-by-case basis with the Governing Council and according to the capacity and performance of the lecturers and the universities.

“Yes, payment of living wages is important, but it does not make sense to pay the uniform salaries for lecturers in Damaturu, Birnin Kebbi, Lagos and Port Harcourt where cost of living is not the same.

“Lecturers should be paid by contact hours and remunerated according to the impact of their output. They can earn more than a Vice Chancellor, or Political Office Holders if their work attracts funding from private sector or other sources or impact attracts glories to their institutions. “By these, I am advocating decentralized unions; both ASUU and NASU are out of tune with reality.

Each institution has its local union having a contract with the Governing Council.” He said the attitude of some teaching staff leaves much to be desired.

 

He added: “As an academician myself, let me confess that the attitude of some teaching staff leaves much to be desired. Some lecturers are not even qualified or suitable to teach courses assigned to them. Most have no Professional Teaching Qualification, most have no fashion for teaching and are in the profession only as a ‘lasting job alternative’.

 

“I have seen teachers who recycle the lesson notes given to them when they were students three to four decades earlier. How can the products of such processes be relevant in today’s dynamic and digital world?”

 

