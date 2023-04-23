Decentralising Nigeria’s power sector

When President Muhammadu Buhari announced constitutional amendments that aim to decentralise the country’s power sector, it sent shock waves throughout the country as it brought up a rare opportunity to transform this long-suffering sector and make it fit for Africa’s largest and most populous country.

Nigeria’s power sector has been struggling for decades with electricity policy enforcement, uncertainty in gas supply, and constraints in its transmission system. All these challenges resulted in frequent and long power cuts that put a strain on the economy and growth. According to a World Bank report, 85 million Nigerians don’t have access to grid electricity. This represents 43% percent of the country’s population, making Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world.

The recent constitutional amendments pave the way for better access to stable, efficient, and sustainable energy throughout Nigeria, by cutting bureaucracy and opening the door to private sector investment as well as providing fiscal and regulatory independence to state governments. But, this decentralisation of the power sector will need to be implemented carefully, to avoid fragmentation of laws, regulations, and standards, as well as avoid inequality between wealthier and poorer states, and most importantly, avoid corruption. There will also be a need for a long-term plan to develop a national grid that will support Nigeria to reach its power-producing potential and achieve economic and industrial growth. A rough start Nigeria’s power sector is complex, and this has traditionally slowed down progress.

The reason for this complexity is that the sector is controlled by different stakeholders, who each have their own objectives and their own models of working. The upstream gas supply and power generation segment is controlled by both public and private sector players. Some generation plants are owned by the government, others are concessioned to private operators, or owned by a mix of government and private investors, and there are a few IPPs. The transmission grid is 100% controlled by the Federal Government, while electricity distribution companies (Discos) are controlled by private operators (with a 40% stake retained by the government). There is no uniformity of purpose or objective among these players. Each stakeholder in the power sector does what they consider best and does it in silos, making it very difficult to reform this sector.

Funding is also a challenge. Private operators cannot raise debt by leveraging power assets without government approvals and public financing is limited for new investments, so the power sector has been locked at a standstill. Prior to these amendments to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Federal Government had begun a series of activities aimed at liberalising the power sector and creating a viable electricity market in 2013. Some bold steps have been taken, including the transformation of the old National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) into the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and the subsequent unbundling into different segments and firms, leading to the eventual privatisation of the 11 distribution companies and some generation assets.

Between 2013 and now, the market has seen increasing roles by the different players in shaping the industry and creating a robust energy supply market. The Federal Government, supported by International Development Partners and the organised private sector, created a series of funding schemes and structures to attract investments into the sector, in addition to Federal Government budgets. Still, the availability of a stable and reliable electricity supply has remained a big challenge for Nigeria. The Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) of President Buhari’s administration, which was launched in July 2019 to resolve the power sector’s challenges and create a sustainable path for ramping up capacity, has not been implemented as initially envisaged. The project has largely been slowed down by the COVID- 19 pandemic and the ongoing supply chain crisis which affects the equipment global manufacturing sector.