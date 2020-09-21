DeChambeau storms to US Open title

American Bryson DeChambeau produced a wonderful final-round display to win the US Open by six shots and claim the first major title of his career.

The 27-year-old was the only player to break par at the notoriously difficult Winged Foot, in New York, reports the BBC.

Renowned for his big-hitting approach, the world number nine showed maturity and composure to card an impressive three-under 67 to win on six under par.

Matthew Wolff faded on the back nine, shooting 75 to finish second at level.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, who finished third at two over, and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy were the only non-Americans to place inside the top 10.

World number four McIlroy ended joint eighth at six over after a final-day 75 that included two double bogeys, while England’s Lee Westwood was a stroke further back.

DeChambeau dedicated the win to his parents, who he said had “given up so much for me”.

DeChambeau, who began the day two behind 21-year-old overnight leader Wolff, was the only player to score an under par round on Sunday.

He was firmly in control by the time they hit the final stretch after playing the front nine in 33 shots – two under par – and he then had one birdie and eight pars in his final nine holes.

Wolff, who was hoping to become the first debutant to win the championship since Francis Ouimet in 1907, dropped four shots on the run-in as the pressure built.

DeChambeau becomes only the second player to win the men’s US Open at Winged Foot with a score under par, joining 1984 champion Fuzzy Zoeller.

“It’s just an honour, it has been a lot of hard work,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...