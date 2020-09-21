Sports

DeChambeau storms to US Open title

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

American Bryson DeChambeau produced a wonderful final-round display to win the US Open by six shots and claim the first major title of his career.
The 27-year-old was the only player to break par at the notoriously difficult Winged Foot, in New York, reports the BBC.
Renowned for his big-hitting approach, the world number nine showed maturity and composure to card an impressive three-under 67 to win on six under par.
Matthew Wolff faded on the back nine, shooting 75 to finish second at level.
South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, who finished third at two over, and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy were the only non-Americans to place inside the top 10.
World number four McIlroy ended joint eighth at six over after a final-day 75 that included two double bogeys, while England’s Lee Westwood was a stroke further back.
DeChambeau dedicated the win to his parents, who he said had “given up so much for me”.
DeChambeau, who began the day two behind 21-year-old overnight leader Wolff, was the only player to score an under par round on Sunday.
He was firmly in control by the time they hit the final stretch after playing the front nine in 33 shots – two under par – and he then had one birdie and eight pars in his final nine holes.
Wolff, who was hoping to become the first debutant to win the championship since Francis Ouimet in 1907, dropped four shots on the run-in as the pressure built.
DeChambeau becomes only the second player to win the men’s US Open at Winged Foot with a score under par, joining 1984 champion Fuzzy Zoeller.
“It’s just an honour, it has been a lot of hard work,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth score four in bizarre second half against Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Spurs, Wolves, Aston Villa Bournemouth came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. In a calamitous two minutes, the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu […]
Sports

Eagles’ impact in season ending bliss

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup on August 1st was one of the closing events of the European football season. The Gunners needed the win to secure a place in European football against the Blues who already had a guaranteed spot in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus were […]
Sports

Eagles not afraid of any team in Africa – Akinwunmi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigeria Football Federation NFF First Vice-President, Barrister Seyi Akinkunmi has said the Super Eagles will be ready for the international warm up matches against Tunisia and Cote D’Ivoire next month in Austria. Both matches are expected to serve as preparatory games toward the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualification doubleheader against Sierra Leone in November. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: