Decision to reduce civil servants’ salaries provocative – NASU

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), yesterday said the plan by the Federal Government to slash salaries of Federal civil servants is “provocative’’.

NASU made this known in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr. Peters Adeyemi, yesterday in Abuja. It will be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had given the hint on May 4, at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja. Ahmed said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) had been directed to review salaries of civil servants and some federal agencies.

Reacting, Adeyemi said the union conceded that President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to yield to the pressure from some individuals in his administration, who continued to urge him to retrench workers.

He said: “We also note that his administration continues to pay salaries regularly. To us in NASU, these are among the actions of this government that are commendable.”

