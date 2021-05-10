News

Decision to reduce civil servants’ salaries provocative – NASU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), yesterday said the plan by the Federal Government to slash salaries of Federal civil servants is “provocative’’.

 

NASU made this known in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr. Peters Adeyemi, yesterday in Abuja. It will be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had given the hint on May 4, at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja. Ahmed said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) had been directed to review salaries of civil servants and some federal agencies.

 

Reacting, Adeyemi said the union conceded that President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to yield to the pressure from some individuals in his administration, who continued to urge him to retrench workers.

 

He said: “We also note that his administration continues to pay salaries regularly. To us in NASU, these are among the actions of this government that are commendable.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun community seeks Abiodun’s intervention in Onitele stool

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Scores of Adeogun Atele Family members of Itele Awori in Ado Odo/Ota, Local government Area of Ogun State stormed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office in a peaceful protest, alleging misrepresentation and impersonation by Olota of Ota, Oba Kabiru Obalanlege and Ademola Asorota over contentious Onitele stool. The protesters, who were led by the heads of four […]
News

A’Ibom: ‘We are ready to reopen schools, Proprietors beg govt

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Proprietors of private schools in Akwa Ibom State, under the aegis of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Akwa Ibom State chapter, have said that they are ready for re-opening of schools across the state. The association, however, described the guidelines released by the state government as realistic, stating that some of […]
News

APC to sanction Abe, Marafa,others over court cases

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee may soon sanction Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Kabiru Marafa, former Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, and others for failure to withdraw cases against the party and its members in court. The members had dragged the party and its members to court in their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica