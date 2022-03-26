News

Declare APC convention illegal, PDP tells court

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, to declare today’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) illegal. PDP in the suit No. FHC/ ABJ/CS/389/2022, filed by its lawyer, Samuel Irabor, also wants the court to issue an order de-registering the APC as a political party on the grounds that it allegedly failed to meet the requirements of sections 222(a), 223(b) and 225 of the Constitution.

The suit, which was filed on March 25, the eve of the convention, the main opposition party argued that the APC contravened the provision of the Constitution, which states that a political party’s executive committee or governing body must be drawn from 2/3 of the 36 states of the federation, amounting to 24 members.

It argued that by a certified true copy of the list of APC’s current leadership obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party APC is being run by a 13-member executive committee, whose members fall bellow the number stipulated in Section 223 of the Constitution. PDP is also praying the court to declare all prior acts and decisions of the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) before the institution of the suit, as well as all subsequent acts, including the convention of March 26, null and void.

 

