Declare bandits as terrorists, NANS urges FG

Adewumi Ademiju ADO EKITI

The factional crisis rocking the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has been resolved.

 

The crisis came into limelight recently when one Abdulmajid Oyeniyi and his group surfaced and challenged the leadership of the National President, Sunday Asefon.

 

Oyeniyi now said in the interest of the over 41 million Nigeria students, he had declared his support and loyalty to the leadership of the Asefon-led national body.

The students’ leader spoke about the reunion while fielding questions from journalists in Ado- Ekiti. NANS President, Asefon, however, used the  occasion to, on behalf of Nigeria students, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits kidnapping students in the northern part of the country, as terrorists.

 

NANS said anyone in any country abducting and killing students in large numbers like that should be declared as terrorists.

 

He lamented increasing rate of abduction in parts of the north, especially in Kaduna State, saying such had led to the closing of schools in the area.

