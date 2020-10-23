News Top Stories

Declare emergency on security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture.

 

The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security agencies.

 

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a press conference, yesterday, said the dimension the #EndSARS protest was going is dangerous to national cohesion and peace.

 

Secondus said the attack is not targeted at any political party as both PDP and APC secretariats in Ondo State were burnt.

 

“PDP stands shoulder to shoulder with all the victims of this brutal attitude and condemns in strongest term, the mindless and inhuman shooting of citizens, an action that runs afoul of every national and international laws. “We also urge the protesting youths to ensure that they continue to be peaceful even in the face of provocations,” Secondus said.

 

He regretted the silence of President Buhari concerning the demands of the protecting youths.

 

 

“For nearly two weeks, Nigerian youths have been revolting through a peaceful protest against police brutality as mirrored by a unit of the Nigeria Police Force called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad more known as SARS.

 

“They have been carrying out this constitutional obligation peacefully across the country without any molestation and registering  their grievances appropriately to relevant authorities.

 

“PDP finds the glaring snobbish silence of the president and the injection of violence into the peaceful protest as unacceptable as it paved the way for the deployment of the military to murder innocent harmless youths,” he said.

 

The National Chairman said the bloodletting would have been averted if the president had acted fast, adding that the responsibility rests squarely with the Federal Government who controls and manages the Police force

