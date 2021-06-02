Metro & Crime

Declare Ikorodu West Chairmanship primaries inconclusive, aspirant urges APC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Okuyeme

One of the chairmanship aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Ikorodu West LCDA, held last Saturday, Prince Samuel Adegboyega Oyebola (a.k.a. Ologijo), has described the election as inconclusive.
He noted that the election was marred by violence and snatching of ballot box in some of the wards, especially in ward A (Ipakodo).
He is, however, confident that the party will take necessary action and do the needful as many of the voters were unable to vote due, also, to the late arrival of INEC officials.
Oyebola, who stated this in a chat with journalists, however, urged his supporters to remain calm and eschew violence in the interest of the party.
“I will describe it has being inconclusive. So many thing transpired within the LCDA. For example, the ballot box in ward A (Ipakodo) did not even get to the returning officer before they left to Lagos and they ended up leaving the ballot box at the police station in Ipakodo.
“And in Ward B, I was even there myself. You cannot even identify the agent and the electoral officers  because touts took over the centre and were the ones giving ballot papers to the people themselves and were asking them who do they wanted to vote.
“I had to rush to the soldiers and police officers stationed nearby to call their attention to it and urged them to put the situation under control,” he said.
According to him, by the time the soldiers intervened the deed has been done in favour of their choice aspirant of the touts.
“In Ward C (Owutu), the electoral official arrived at the centre at 1:30pm and left around 3:30pm when we still had about 100 people lining up to vote.
“The whole thing was scattered and the people were asking what kind of primary election. It was horrible in Ward D (Ajaguro), where touts took the boxes away and OPC men had to run after them. But before they could retrieve them, they were already loaded with ballot papers. All the leaders and party members at the centre had to run for their lives,” he said.
“I am appealing to our great party which I trust will do something quickly by making pronouncements that will bring peace and prevent the situation from escalating into any trouble. Our members are not happy at all. I am sure that the party will do something about it because most of them did not even vote despite the fact that the party did well by asking us to go the primary election for people to choose and vote for the right person.”
Asked about his message to his supporters, Oyebola said: “My message to my supporters is to know that the party is supreme and there is nothing we aspirants can do other than to only express our dissatisfaction at the process to the party.
“I have been appealing to them to calm down until the party makes its  decision. We have to look up to the party because we know that the party has solid structure and our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not tell us to go to the primary if he doesn’t mean it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 20, nabbed for raping neighbour’s 6-year-old daughter  

Posted on Author Reporter

A 20-year old man, Chikwado Anijiofor has been arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter in Ogbudike Okpoko in Anambra state. The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed disclosed this in a statement, saying the suspect had confessed to the crime. He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed the case be transferred to the […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Three naval ratings held for kidnapping

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Three naval ratings were yesterday arrested in a house in Sapele where a 29-year-old kidnapped victim from Warri in Delta State was kept. The ratings were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the abduction.   The suspects were raided by police detectives at a house allegedly owned by a naval officer (name withheld) on Ajogodo […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom calls for Sovereign National Conference

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday urged the Federal Government to convene a Sovereign National Conference to chart the way forward for Nigeria and strengthen its unity. Governor Ortom stated this while speaking at the Interdenominational Independence Thanksgiving Service organised by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in collaboration with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica