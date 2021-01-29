News

Declare killer herdsmen terrorists group now, Onitiri urges Buhari

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to declare killer herdsmen as terrorists group to ensure peace and progress in the country.

In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri pointed out that the killer herdsmen are not representing true and genuine Fulanis going about with their life lawfully. According to him, it’s time to show seriousness in the handling of the ravaging insecurity in the country by declaring all the rampaging Fulani killer herdsmen ‘terrorist group’.

“The insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and maiming of innocent Nigerians are becoming unacceptable, unbearable and criminal. “These Fulani-turned terrorists commit crimes on our highways and forests with total impunity, as if they are above the laws.”

