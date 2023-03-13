Declare me winner of Zamfara Central poll, ex-minister tells INEC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 Zamfara State Central senatorial poll Aliyu Bilbis has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him the winner of the election. In his petition to INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, the ex-Minister of Minister of Information and Communications, who polled a total of 93,120 votes to win the election, expressed surprised that the Collation Officer Prof. Ahmad Galadima declared the election inconclusive and proposed a supplementary election contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act 2022. Addressing a press conference in Gusau, Bilbis said he should be declared the winner because he scored the highest valid votes. He said the election took place in the four councils making up Zamfara Central – Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu and Maru.

