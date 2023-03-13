News

Declare me winner of Zamfara Central poll, ex-minister tells INEC

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 Zamfara State Central senatorial poll Aliyu Bilbis has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him the winner of the election. In his petition to INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, the ex-Minister of Minister of Information and Communications, who polled a total of 93,120 votes to win the election, expressed surprised that the Collation Officer Prof. Ahmad Galadima declared the election inconclusive and proposed a supplementary election contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act 2022. Addressing a press conference in Gusau, Bilbis said he should be declared the winner because he scored the highest valid votes. He said the election took place in the four councils making up Zamfara Central – Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu and Maru.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NUC cedes LAUTECH to Oyo, College of Health Sciences to Osun

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the crisis between Oyo and Osun state governments over the ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology (LAUTECH), the National Universities Commission has ceded the institution to Oyo State. In order to ensure both states benefitted one way or the other, the NUC also ceded the College of Health Sciences located […]
News

Ondo decides: Akeredolu leads with over 53,000 votes in 14 LGAs

Posted on Author Reporter

The lead of the incumbent governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election, Rotimi Akeredolu, has dropped to about 53,000 votes. As at last night before the announcement of the results were suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akeredolu had led by 84,011 votes from 12 […]
News Top Stories

Ex-NIA DG: Agabi writes AGF, others, urges non-interference in judicial process

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A former Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, (SAN), yesterday, wrote the current AGF Abubakar Malami, (SAN), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Department of State Service, (DSS) calling for non-interference with pending proceedings in the appeal filed by a former acting Director-General of the National Intelligence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica