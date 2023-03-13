Declare me winner of Zamfara Central poll, ex-minister tells INEC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 Zamfara State Central senatorial poll Aliyu Bilbis has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him the winner of the election. In his petition to INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, the ex-Minister of Minister of Information and Communications, who polled a total of 93,120 votes to win the election, expressed surprised that the Collation Officer Prof. Ahmad Galadima declared the election inconclusive and proposed a supplementary election contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act 2022. Addressing a press conference in Gusau, Bilbis said he should be declared the winner because he scored the highest valid votes. He said the election took place in the four councils making up Zamfara Central – Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu and Maru.
Related Articles
NUC cedes LAUTECH to Oyo, College of Health Sciences to Osun
Following the crisis between Oyo and Osun state governments over the ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology (LAUTECH), the National Universities Commission has ceded the institution to Oyo State. In order to ensure both states benefitted one way or the other, the NUC also ceded the College of Health Sciences located […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ondo decides: Akeredolu leads with over 53,000 votes in 14 LGAs
The lead of the incumbent governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election, Rotimi Akeredolu, has dropped to about 53,000 votes. As at last night before the announcement of the results were suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akeredolu had led by 84,011 votes from 12 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-NIA DG: Agabi writes AGF, others, urges non-interference in judicial process
A former Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, (SAN), yesterday, wrote the current AGF Abubakar Malami, (SAN), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Department of State Service, (DSS) calling for non-interference with pending proceedings in the appeal filed by a former acting Director-General of the National Intelligence […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)