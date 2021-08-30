Declare state of emergency in Northern states now –Onitiri

The Federal Government has been urged to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in the Northern states to preserve the lives and property of the people and stop the carnage in that part of the country.

This solution was proffered by Lagos politician and political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a press statement in Lagos yesterday.

He said Nigerians were tired of the wanton killings of innocent people by Boko Haram, AK-47 riffle-wielding herdsmen, kidnappers and all other terrorist groups ravaging the North unabated.

Onitiri lampooned the National Assembly for abdicating its responsibilities to check the Executive arm of the government to do the right things and deal decisively with these enemies of the nation, despite the humongous money allocated for security in the last six years.

He noted: “It’s no gainsaying the fact that the APC government has woefully failed this nation in all parameters of governance, particularly its three cardinal programmes viz: the dwindling economy, insecurity and anti-corruption battle.”

“The APC administration, in 2015, promised to fix the economy, battle insecurity and eliminate corruption in governance. Based on these promises, Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for the party.

“Regrettably, the APC had failed the people woefully, while the security of the nation is at the lowest ebb. Nigerians can no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

“Terrorists and bandits have taken over the entire country; even our military formations are no longer safe. Nobody is safe in Nigeria any longer.

“The situation is now so bad that Northern Governors were begging the Presidency to declare a state of emergency in the Northern states because the bandits have taken over most parts of the area.

“The bandits now move about openly with their AK 47 rifles unchallenged and with impunity. This is unacceptable to Nigerians,” he stated.

Chief Onitiri called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his executive power to tackle the insecurity in the country, so that Nigerians could live peacefully.

“On behalf of the Patriots Nigerians and all lovers of democracy, call on the President to declare the killer Fulani herdsmen and bandits Terrorist Group immediately. Besides, he should enforce the arrest and prosecution of all herdsmen with AK 47 rifles.

“We demand that the present lopsided appointments of the nation’s security architecture be disbanded and every stakeholder be carried along in the new security formation,” he stressed.

Onitiri advised the Federal Government to dialogue with Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, Sunday Igboho and all agitators with the aim of finding lasting peace in the country.

“The Presidency should also discard the archaic open grazing and grazing routes idea and embrace ranching and total ban on open grazing in the country. This is the only panacea to peace in our dear nation”, he said.

