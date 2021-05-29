News Top Stories

Declare state of emergency on insecurity now –Archbishop Martins tells FG

Posted on Author Isioma Madike and Reginia Otokpa Comment(0)

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country. This is coming on the heels of the incessant cases of kidnapping in almost all conceivable places, murder of innocent people, including policemen, burning down of police stations, correctional facilities, and INEC offices nationwide. According to Martins, such a move has become very necessary in order to spare the country from the looming anarchy that is staring it in the face.

In a release made available to Saturday Telegraph and signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the prelate bemoaned the failure of the government at all levels to decisively address the root causes of insecurity across the country and bring their perpetrators and sponsors to book.

Efforts to rid the country of kidnappers and bandits, the Archbishop said, should include constant dialogue between representatives of the security agencies and major stakeholders such as religious leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of ethnic groups, the civil society, and political parties. He called on the National Assembly to follow through on the process for the amendment of the Constitution of Nigeria so as to pave the way for such needs as the creation of state police and revalidation of the federal character of the republic.

These, according to him, would certainly help in restoring peace and security all over the country. He said: “It is obvious that insecurity, apart from corruption, has become the single most serious problem that is facing our country today. “Many innocent persons are being kidnapped for ransom; many are being attacked in their homes and displaced with their properties destroyed and normal life disrupted daily. “Even Policemen and their stations are being deliberately attacked with impunity. What this means is that the country is gradually drifting into a state of anarchy.

