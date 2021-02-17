Education

Declare state of emergency on security NUT tells FG

Regina Otokpa,

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on the Federal Government to without delay, declare a state of emergency on security.
In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Secretary General of the Union, Dr. Mike Ene, condemned the reported abduction of students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State.
While lamenting that the attack on schools and the abduction of students and teachers was an incident too many, the NUT urged the government to deploy security apparatus to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and teachers.
He said: “The Union is worried and greatly concerned over the increasing state of insecurity across the country where attacks on soft target such as schools are fast becoming danger spot for bandit and other criminal elements in Nigeria.
“NUT is alarmed by this brazen attack which has left a number of families and relatives distressed.”

