Arts & Entertainments

Declare state of emergency, RMD urges government

Posted on

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, also known as RMD, has taken to social media to comment on the recent happenings in the country, appealing to the government to urgently declare a state of emergency. RMD reflected on the recent attack of the Abuja-Kaduna railway in a lengthy Instagram post.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives and families, the wounded and those who will be traumatised by this incident for a long time. “At this time last year, I was on this same train to Kaduna and we talked about how unsafe life is and the risk we are taking. We are the lucky ones. “Again, a month ago, I was on the Lagos/Ibadan train, it was the same spectre of death and attacks that plague our minds. This is not to disregard the comfort and timeliness of the train ride and how desirable it is. “A few weeks later, we heard reports of the same train breaking down on the tracks due to lack of diesel.

Again, I was lucky that this didn’t happen to me . Point is, it could be anyone any day. On the road, at the airport, at the train station. Nowhere is safe anymore. This is the extent of our brokenness.” The actor in the same post spoke about the pandemonium that broke out at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, after Nigeria lost to Ghana in the world cup qualifier match. He stated that Nigerians are very angry and bitter and are just looking for a trigger. “If anything is an indication of how broken we are today, then the shameful storming of the pitch and the destruction of the MKO national stadium is a clear indication. People are angry and bitter and just looking for triggers. And any boy! They are plenty.

 

Our Reporters

