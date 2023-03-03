Taiwo Hassan, with Agency •••declares four-day holiday to mark second Founding Day Reports Saudi Arabia declares four-day holiday to mark second Founding Day recently. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is marking its second Founding Day celebrations with events, activities and a four-day holiday. Founding Day is always celebrated on February 22 to commemorate the country’s founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud — was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman. Cultural and artistic events are taking place across the Kingdom. The UN in Saudi Arabia is celebrating Founding Day by launching a photography competition under the theme “People and Property” to highlight the Kingdom’s culture and heritage. Organizers suggest images of people wearing regional and traditional attire from different parts of the Kingdom, or of younger and older generations, cultural heritage and modern architecture, or regional landscapes. The Kingdom’s capital rang in Founding Day celebrations with parades and live performances in locations across the city

