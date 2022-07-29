…declares today public holiday

The Osun State Government has declared Friday as a public holiday to mark the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1444 AH. The Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Olalekan Badmus, announced this yesterday. According to him, the state government urged residents to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and sustainability of the state in particular and the country in general. The commissioner urged Muslims to celebrate Hijrah and also engage in spiritual soul searching in line with the essence of the occasion as exemplified by the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, while on earth.
