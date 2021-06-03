lai Mohammed)
Top Stories

Declaring Nigeria a failed state is preposterous – FG replies CFA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government says for anyone to declare Nigeria a failed state on the basis of its security challenges, is “preposterous’’.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this in response to a recent declaration by the Council on Foreign Affairs (CFA) in the U.S. that “Nigeria is at a point of no return with all the signs of a failed nation’’.
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, the minister stressed that “Nigeria is not and cannot be a failed state’’.
Mohammed said the declaration by the Council did not represent an official U.S. policy.
“This declaration is merely the opinions of two persons, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations John Campbell, and the President Emeritus of World Peace Foundation, Robert Rotberg.
“Declaring any nation a failed state is not done at the whims and caprices of one or two persons, no matter their status.
“Just because Nigeria is facing security challenges, which we have acknowledged and which we are tackling, does not automatically make the country a failed state,’’ he said.
“Yes, the Council on Foreign Relations is a prominent U.S. public policy Think Tank, but its opinion is not that of the U.S.
“Like former U.S. Senator Daniel Moynihan said, ”You are entitled to your opinion but not your facts”.
Mohammed reiterated that Nigeria did not meet the criteria for a nation to become a failed state.
He listed the criteria to include inability to provide public service and inability to interact with other states as a full member of the international community.
“Yes, the non-state actors may be rampaging in some parts of the country, they have not and cannot overwhelm this government,’’ he said.
The minister noted that it was not the first time it was predicted that Nigeria would fail or break up.
“We were even once told that Nigeria would break up in 2015.
“But their doomsday predictions have all failed and will fail again,’’ he said.
NAN reports that the declaration by CFA that Nigeria was a failed state and would eventually collapsed was contained in a research finding recently released through Campbell and Rotberg.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Investigation Top Stories

COVID-19 Unleashing hidden monsters in homes

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

…you can tell your story without mentioning names –Sociologist Maimuna Aliyu’s world shattered after her three months old daughter, Rukaya, was raped, leaving the baby battling to stay alive. She had heard of children being raped in the Adogi Community in Lafia Local Government of Nasarawa State, where she lives with her husband, but Maimuna […]
News Top Stories

FG mulls major slash in petrol consumption volume

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday revealed that its plot to crash petrol consumption volume in tune with global fuel transition was unavoidable.   The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who made this submission at the Decade of Gas Pre-summit Conference, held yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Towards Gas-Powered Economy by 2030,’ maintained […]
News Top Stories

APC’s constitution was written in my house, with zoning implied –Bafarawa

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

…says NASS, not Buhari, to blame for insecurity …don’t expect anything more from the president …APC, PDP have same father, mother Attahiru Bafarawa, a twoterm governor of Sokoto State is one of those who consider themselves as professional politicians having started politics as a local government councilor and rose to become a governor. In this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica