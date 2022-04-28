Business

Decline in broadband penetration blamed on NIN-SIM linkage policy

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Telecommunications industry analysts have attributed the decline recorded in the broadband penetration to the NINSIM linkage policy of the Federal Government. Nigerian broadband penetration declined by 1.15 per cent in February 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. In February 2022, the broadband stood at 40.91 per cent, while the country reported 42.06 per cent in February 2021, the Nigerian Communication Commission revealed. Also, NCC’s statistics show the broadband penetration slowed by 0.7 per cent as against 41.61 per cent recorded in January this year.

They said the declines were also caused by the rising inflation that has impacted household incomes. It was reported that the country’s active telephony subscriptions peaked at 198.1 million in February 2022. Nigeria has set a target of 70 per cent penetration at the expiration of the current National Broadband Plan (2020- 2025); and to “deliver data download speeds across Nigeria, a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90 per cent of the population by 2025 at a price not above N390 per 1GB of data (two per cent of median income or one per cent of minimum wage).”

 

Our Reporters

