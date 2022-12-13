Declining revenue haunts TETFund

 Agency: We’re reviewing our processes for enhanced service delivery



In 2022, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention allocations to public higher institutions came under threat following a sharp drop recorded in revenue, reports REGINA OTOK PA

Indications have emerged that the outgoing 2022 intervention year that will end in the next two weeks is not the best for public tertiary institutions across the country.

No thanks to the shortfall in Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) allocations to the higher education sector, which required the institutions – universities, polytechnics and colleges of education – to look more inwards to fund their infrastructure needs, if they are readily to meet their development drive. The challenge came as a result of a sharp drop and decline recorded by the TETFund, the interventionist agency for the nation’s public higher institutions, in its operational revenue for 2022.

Despite the multi-billion naira interventions to public higher institutions across the country, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, however, raised concern over what it described as sharp decline in its operational revenue, and insisted that the sharp drop witnessed in its revenue, allocations to tertiary institutions would greatly affect infrastructural development, research grants and scholarships in the institutions.

Thus, TETFund had charged the authorities of the institutions to carry out some internal auditing of their staff as already done by the agency with a view to achieving better efficiency and results as this and other similar measures would place the agency in a better position to discharge its mandate and functions to the nation.

Over the years, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund has been instrumental to the infrastructural and research development of the institutions and grants to researchers in the agency’s various forms of interventions. A peep into any tertiary institutions across the country is proof of the interventionist work or activities either being undertaking or has been undertaken to develop the tertiary education sector in order to be at par with their counterparts in other climes.

In view of the mandate of the agency, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 approved the financial disbursement of N906 million to each university, while N628 million was released to each polytechnic and college of education in the country, respectively.

In May this year, TETFund was said to get an approval for the disbursement of the sum of N292.6 billion to tertiary institutions from which each public university is expected to receive N642,848,138; polytechnics N396,780,086 each, and in which each College of Education would get N447,758,804. Piqued by the development, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, who broke the news while addressing heads of tertiary institutions, reported a sharp drop in the amount of the funds disbursed in 2022, when compared to what was disbursed in the previous year.

Although he hinted that there were indications that there might be a rise in the financial allocations to the institutions in 2023, going by the increase in the Education Tax from two per cent to 2.5 per cent. But, he challenged the beneficiary institutions to fast-track the construction work on projects on their campuses in order to avoid being cut up with the rising inflation rate in the country.

Also, while addressing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, led by Hon Aminu Suleiman in August this year, during an oversight visit to the agency, Echono put the figure of the drop in TETFund’s operational revenue to a whooping sum of N60 billion.

The Executive Secretary, however, expressed regrets that unlike what the agency received as allocation for disbursement to tertiary institutions in previous years, especially from 2017, the last year’s collection, which is what the agency spends on its operations this year, dropped to N189 billion.

The agency’s boss further noted that the N60 billion shortfalls in the funds available for its operation and activities would greatly affect its interventions and activities in the institutions. The Executive Secretary said: “We witnessed a steady rise in collections under the Education Tax, but unfortunately there was a sharp drop last year (2021) that left us in a very dare position.

“For example, as I said, from N154 billion in 2017, the tax collection rose steadily to N257 billion over the years so by 2020, we got N257 billion, but unfortunately last year’s collection, which is what we use to operate this year, it dropped sharply to N189 billion.

“So, over N60 billion drop in revenue or resources available to TETfund and by the way we operate, the 2021 collections are used for 2022 operations as disbursement to benefitting institutions.

“But, the target is that before the end of this administration, allocations to the agency will increase to three per cents, which is a commitment that President Buhari had already given in writing to the global community, the Global Partnership for Education.”

However, only recently the Executive Secretary announced yet again, a shortfall of N68 billion in its revenue collection for 2021 for use for its operations in the 2022 fiscal year. Addressing Heads of beneficiary tertiary institutions in the country, he explained that the revenue collection of TETFund had dropped from N257 billion to N189 billion, which amounted to a total of N68 billion.

He further added that the agency was able to move from the N189 billion in 2021 to over N300 billion in 2022, and that the increase in collection was expected to increase disbursement to beneficiary institutions in the 2023 intervention year. “Our revenue collections yield or translate to our disbursement to you.

We received N257 billion in 2021 resulting in only N189 billion in 2022, a revenue deficit of N68 billion and this has impacted on what you receive from the agency as intervention this year.

