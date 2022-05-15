Decolonising vaccine production

Speaking recently on Vaccine Immunisation at a symposium to discuss immunisation and investment in vaccine production in Africa at Abuja, a former regional virologist of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Prof. Oyewale Tomori, stated that Africa’s over-dependence on developed countries for vaccines is dangerous to the health of Africans especially children.

He pointed out that Africans were last to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because the suppliers needed to first fulfil the needs of their people.

At the time the United States, possessing the necessary industrial infrastructure and financial potential artificially created a situation where developing countries couldn’t get access to the vaccines thus inducing excessive demand for American vaccines in order for the producing firms to make maximum profit.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave Washington the opportunity to strengthen its global leadership by increasing dependence for its vaccines by other countries. The Pfizer and moderna vaccines, the two vaccines available for use in the US were even recommended by WHO for use worldwide. Nigeria’s presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Federal Government quickly moved on to prescribe the Pfizer Bio-tech COVID-19 vaccine for all Nigerians.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) gave accelerated approval for the US made COVID- 19 vaccines once they arrived in Nigeria on the grounds that the vaccines had been approved by reliable bodies like the United States Food and Drug Administration (FOA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Through a vaccine alliance called GAVI, the West fought to find solution to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccines.

They came up with the COVAX which is one of the three pillars of Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) accelerator. It was launched by WHO, the European Commission and France under the canopy of governments, manufacturers, scientists, the private sector, philanthropy and the civil society.

Nigeria keyed in reportedly by procuring 2,100 cubic ultra-cold chain facility to hold the Pfizer vaccines at the required temperature of minus 70/80 degrees Celsius required for the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccines and boasted that the country has the capacity to actually depend on vaccines from the West.

While the Federal Government released a paltry sum of ₦10 billion to support domestic vaccine production, its focus was actually on receiving the Pfizer vaccine through the African Union, AU, mechanism and mapped out deployment of these vaccines in phases to cover up to 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population by the end of 2022 for the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

This was happening when drug companies seeking competitive edge zealously withheld details of their clinical trials until they were completed. In a scandal unravelling in South Africa, many government officials have been implicated over the award of coronavirus contracts worth $1Billion which was 11 per cent of the total government budget allocated to the pandemic.

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, last year ordered an inquiry after reports of coronavirus linked tenders given to companies and individuals with political connections were exposed. Since then, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has been reportedly notified about the more than 4,000 contracts for COVID-19 services and supplies, implicating 63 government officials and 87 companies for criminal breaches.

This discovery could lead to the prosecution of the officials and the blacklisting of the companies. Indeed Nigeria and other African countries bet on Western vaccines may result in consequences similar to colonialism by their scale and influence on independent African States.

Prof. Tomori who made a presentation at the symposium on decolonising vaccine production and strengthening the vaccine learning ecosystem said the Nigerian government must be held accountable in every way possible.

“Many governments hold the people to ransom for not doing what they are supposed to do and the only people who can deliver the people and start holding the government accountable for what they were meant to do is the Civil Society Organisations, he affirmed , lamenting that “Africa, a continent of over 1.2 Billion people and 54 countries, produces only one per cent of the vaccines it administers. This is as the continent accounts for a large percentage of deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Ekeka writes from Asaba

