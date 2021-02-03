Metro & Crime

Decomposing body of kidnapped American based Nigerian found in forest in Edo

Posted on

The decomposing body of the kidnapped American based Nigerian, Prince Dennis Eloniyo, from Fugar in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State was found in a forest along the Benin-Lagos Expressway on Wednesday.
Eloniyo was kidnapped on Saturday along with three other persons (two male and a female) in a chartered Sienna bus on their way to Lagos at the Auchi-Benin By-Pass.
His abductors were said to have shot him on finding out that he could not keep pace with them, and left his body, while they moved on with the three other victims.
The kidnappers negotiated with his brother,who paid an undisclosed amount as ransom without knowing, he had been killed.The three others were later released unharmed.
According to a family source: “He was killed on Saturday, the day he was abducted because he could not walk fast enough into the bush. After killing him, they proceeded with the ransom negotiation and got the money.
“The other three were released yesterday with out him fueling suspicion about his safety and, a search party was organised by the police,vigilantes and hunters, before his decomposing body was found on Wednesday morning.”

