Decomposing corpse sparks panic, protest in Abuja

A suburb of Abuja, Nyanya was on Wednesday thrown into panic mood and protest, as a decomposing body suspected to be that of a young man was discovered under the bridge. The corpse said to have been abandoned there for days was however evacuated to Gudu cemetery, but not without massive protest by youths who allegedly blocked the Nyanya-Maraba Expressway, for hours. An Official of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), who pleaded anonymity, but led the team that evacuated the dead body, confirmed that it was taken to the cemetery, since the identity was unknown and already decomposing. The protest arising from the discovery, resulted in heavy traffic obstruction along the ever busy road, rendering hundreds of motorists and commuters stranded.

The angry youths who blocked the road, alleged that the corpse was discovered few days ago, and the evacuation delayed till Wednesday afternoon. They also expressed frustration over the situation, saying that the nation’s Capital was no longer safe, with all the almost daily strange occurrences. While the actual cause of the death was still uncertain, the youths complained that the Nyanya under bridge had remained a haven for all manner of criminal activities. While he confirmed the incident, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Mariam Yusuf, said “Discreet Investigation is On-going, however, the body has been evacuated.”

Like this: Like Loading...