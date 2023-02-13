Decongesting Correctional Centres

Lawyers have expressed deep concerns over a report by the World Prison Brief (WPB), an institution collating data on prisons worldwide, which ranked Nigeria as the 27th country with the highest number of prisoners globally. However, beyond the lamentations, the men of the wig and gown also came up with suggestions on how to tackle the menace. AKEEM NAFIU reports

A damming report on the high population of inmates in various correctional facilities across the country by a global institution, World Prison Brief (WPB), has elicited deep concerns from some senior lawyers. The global body had in a recent report indicated that Nigeria, with a population of 74,059 inmates across its correctional facilities, is currently the 27th country with the highest number of prisoners globally.

In its report, the WPD however noted that Nigeria has fewer prisoners than many populous countries across the globe. “In Nigeria, there were 74,059 inmates as of January 31, 2023. The country has the highest number of inmates in West Africa but ranks seventh on the continent, coming behind South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Morocco and Rwanda. “South Africa, the 12th on the log, has 144,938 prisoners.

China has the highest number with 1,690,000 prisoners, followed by the United States of America, 1,675,400; Brazil, 835,643; India, 554, 034; Russian Federation, 439, 453; Turkey, 314, 502; Thailand, 285, 572; and Indonesia 275, 518. “Others before South Africa are: Mexico, 230, 000; Iran, 189, 000; and the Philippines, 166, 912.

“Before Nigeria are: Vietnam, 125, 697; Egypt, 119, 000; Argentina, 114, 074; Ethiopia, 110, 000; Myanmar, 100, 324; Columbia, 98, 242; Algeria, 94, 749; and Peru, 90, 293. There are also Morocco, 88, 941; Pakistan, 85, 670; United Kingdom, 82, 176; Bangladesh, 81, 156; Malaysia, 76, 336; and Rwanda, 76, 099”, the report stated. The WPD further noted that; “There were 41,034 inmates in Nigeria in 1982. The figure jumped to 54,079 in 1990 but reduced to 41,482 in 1993.

“It rose again to 52,000 in 1996, but shrank to 44,450 in 2000. In 2004, there was a further decline in the population from 40,048 in 2002 to 38,999 in 2004. “Meanwhile, since former President Goodluck Jonathan took over power in 2010 till 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari is rounding off his eightyear maximum terms of fouryear apiece, there has been continuous growth in the number of inmates kept across the nation’s 253 custodial centres, from 46,586 in 2010 to 74,059 in January 2023”. The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) had recently revealed that as of January 30, 2023, there were a total of 74,059 inmates in the country, comprising 51,567 awaiting trial and 21,961 convicted inmates. Of this, 72,475 were males and 1,584 female inmates.

The total number of convicted inmates was also put at 22,492. Convicted male inmates was said to have stood at 22,088, while the population of female inmates was put at 404. Besides, as of July 2022, the number of inmates on death row in correctional centres across the country was approximated at 3,145. A breakdown of the figure by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) indicated that 3,084 were males, while 61 were females.

FG’s decongestion efforts

Meanwhile, In its efforts at decongesting Correctional Centres in the country, the Federal Government had in 2021 launched a Virtual Court Facility at the Kuje Correctional Centre. Performing the launch in Abuja, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the deployment of virtual court sitting technology in Correctional facilities was aimed at ensuring speedy dispensation of justice and decongestion of custodial centres in the country.

The AGF said the project was initiated to ensure speedy hearing and determination of urgent and time-bound cases, using digital platform. He added that the launch at the Kuje Correctional Centre was to test run the policy as such facility will be replicated in other Correctional Centres across the country .

“This system would equally ensure speedy dispensation of trials in line with Section 36(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which provides that every person shall be entitled to fair hearing within a reasonable time. “It would also eliminate the issue of difficulties in conveying inmates to court and would further ensure the safety and security of inmates and law enforcement officers. “We are no longer constrained by mobility, space and time in the justice delivery on account of accommodation of the virtual court sitting facilities and deployment of incidental technology.

“Notably, our justice system is founded on the constitutional principle of fundamental rights to fair hearing that requires the court to hear and determine cases in public and the physical presence of the suspects or parties in court. However, the Virtual Court Proceedings are in compliance with the provisions of Section 36(3) of the Constitution, which provides for public court sitting or hearing.

“This Virtual Court Proceedings meet up with the expectation of the Constitution and are not private hearings, but open to the respective counsel involved, the litigants (inmates) and the general public at large”, Malami said. Prior to the the launch of Virtual Court Facility, the Federal Government had inaugurated the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

The Committee is headed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Other members of the Committee are: Representative of Inspector General of Police (IGP); a Permanent Secretary from the office of the SGF; Representative of the Nigerian Prison Service; Representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); Representative of Jama’atu Nasril Islam; Representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and four eminent Nigerians.

The Committee has a four-year life span and it is charged with the responsibility of assisting President Muhammadu Buhari to discharge his constitutional responsibility of pardoning deserving prisoners and ex-convicts and to work towards decongesting prisons nationwide. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating the Committee in Abuja said it would go a long way in bringing about a drastic reduction in population of prisoners in prisons across the country.

“The responsibility of the Committee is sensitive and enormous. The purpose for its constitution and its guiding principles must be completely adhered to so as not to elude the process. “The Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy is an administrative committee established to assist the president to discharge his responsibility of granting pardon to deserving inmates and ex-convicts”, he said.

Aregbesola’s plea to Govs

In another bid to decongest correctional facilities, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had equally in July last year urged state governors to sign death warrants of condemned criminals waiting for execution, especially those whose appeals have been exhausted and were not mounting challenges to their convictions. Aregbesola, who spoke at the inauguration of the Osun State Command Headquarters Complex of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Osogbo, stressed the need to bring the cases involving condemned inmates to a close. The minister while urging states to share in the burden of decongesting custodial facilities by constructing holding centres, noted that all the states needed to do was to build the facilities to specification and set aside a sum for the maintenance of inmates, while the NCS provided the personnel to man and run the facilities. He said: “There is a need for state governors to summon the will to do the needful on death row convicts. There are presently 3,008 condemned criminals waiting for their date with the executioners in our meagre custodial facilities. This consists of 2,952 males and 56 females. “In cases where appeal has been exhausted and the convicts are not mounting any challenge to their conviction, the state should go ahead, one, to do the needful and bring closure to their cases; two, set some others free on compassionate grounds, especially those who have grown old on account of the long time they have been in custody, those who are terminally ill and those who have been reformed and demonstrated exceptionally good behaviour; and three, commute others’ sentences to life or a specific term in jail”.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have came up with suggestions on how the problem of inmates’ congestion at the various correctional centers across the country can be tackled. The lawyers bared their minds while speaking on the issue at the weekend. In his submissions, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, is of the view that the Federal Government should build more correctional centres across the country to decongest existing ones. Ahamba said: “I have always complained that the British build the correctional centre for three hundred people, and Nigeria kept more than one thousand fellow Nigerians in the same accommodation built by the British.

“So, who loves the other more? Let them build more because it is so unfortunate the way inmates are put, particularly those awaiting trial who have not been convicted for anything. They suffer more than the prisoners in correctional centres. “So, the only answer is for government to improve on the project and stop treating people, prison inmates or awaiting trial inmates as if they are not humans. They should stop making inmates suffer unnecessarily, they are citizens of this country. You don’t correct somebody by making him sad and wicked”.

In his own comments, another member of the Inner Bar, Mr. Wale Adesokan, argued that suspended sentences and fines should be considered as against custodial sentencing if prisons across the country would be decongested. While stating that it is worrisome that prisons in Nigeria are over-congested, the silk advised that those in prisons should be properly treated and made better individuals for them not to constitute a nuisance when they are eventually set free. On his part, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN), suggested that the process of criminal trials in Nigeria should be accelerated. According to him, it takes too long to prosecute suspects to the extent that they are kept in the cell for so long. “Greater attention should be given to granting bail to people easily and quickly, to those awaiting trials.

For those who have been convicted and are of good behaviour, I would also suggest that they should be considered for pardon much earlier than scheduled. “Chief Judges of various states are empowered to go to the prisons routinely to set people free. I think they should be visiting the prisons and those that have stayed longer than necessary or those who do not deserve to be there should then be released from those correctional centres.

“The police too should endeavour to ensure that people who do not need to be imprisoned are not put there. I believed that many of the people who are in prison are people who mainly should not be there. It is either they are keeping them without proper investigation or out of some sought of false report or whatever”, Sowemimo said. A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, lamented the situation where awaiting trial inmates who are presumed innocent by the Constitution are made to suffer unduly through lengthy incarceration. He also cautioned judges against granting frivolous adjournments that could endanger accused person’s freedom.

Akingbolu said: “It is sad that this kind of thing is still happening in our country today in the 21st century. How do we explain a situation where suspects that are constitutionally presumed to be innocent are languishing in detention for years? Again, the deplorable conditions of the various correctional centres are nothing to write home about. In most cases, the facilities are overstretched by 150 to 200 percent, to the extent that a facility that can only house 1500 inmates will be packed with 4500 or thereabouts.

“Experience has shown that there is no exception in this wise. There is a compelling need for the State Ministries of Justice in the country to wake up and work hard, same for Federal Ministry of Justice. Most Ministry of Justice are only expert in coming to court unprepared and taking flimsy adjournments without minding the inconveniences and suffering to the accused and counsel.

“The judges too should wake up and discourage long or flimsy adjournment as well as be ready to hear cases expeditiously. Otherwise, it may reach a time that the inmates will revolt. This system is too unfair to the inmates. This is because I have seen a person who spent 15 years in detention without trial for an offence of 6 months and after the eventual release of such person, there is no compensation plan in the system. Too sad that this kind of experience is not scarce in our country. “On the issue of condemned inmates, they cannot be killed except their death warrants are signed by the governors of various states. However, the governors are not sincere with the system because until the law is amended, capital punishment is still in our laws. Why on earth would anybody refuse to do what the law sanctions?

“The condemned prisoners comprised of hardened criminals like armed robbers and murderers. So, why on earth would anybody pity them especially when they have exhausted their rights of appeals up to Supreme Court. The saddest aspect is that year-in, year-out, we waste humongous amount of money on them by the billions we spend on their feeding and health or welfare. “I know for a fact that both Quran and the Bible recognise capital punishment and whether anyone likes it or not, I know for sure that it’s a serious deterrent to crime. I can remember vividly that when we were young, our teachers and parents used to tell us that whoever steals will face a firing squad and that scared a lot of youths to commit crimes. The governors should sign and let us move forward”.

*Additional report by Francis Iwuchukwu

