Decongesting Correctional Centres

Like the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, lawyers have decried the congested state of Correctional Centres across the country. However, beyond the lamentations, the men of the wig and gown also came up with suggestions on how to tackle the menace. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the congested state of Correctional Centres across the country.

The lawyers’ concerns are coming amidst the recent revelation by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that Correctional Centres across the country were majorly congested by inmates awaiting trial and those on death row.

The minister while speaking at the official commissioning of Osun State Command Headquarters of Correctional Office Complex in Osogbo, disclosed that 50,992 inmates are awaiting trials, 3008 are inmates on death row while 17,755 were actual convicts. Aregbesola further revealed that the Correctional Centres with the maximum capacity of 57,278 inmates presently housed 68,747 inmates.

The former governor while urging state governors to sign off the death warrants of inmates on death row also pleaded for leniency for inmates with terminal illness and the aged in order to reduce the pressure on custodial facilities.

The minister noted that in a bid to decongest Correctional Centres, the Federal Government had last year introduced a presidential pardon and amnesty programme for inmates, through which 5,000 inmates have so far been released.

His words: “One main challenge of the correctional service is congestion of the custodial facilities. The entire national custodial facilities have a maximum capacity of 57,278 inmates.

But, by the last count earlier in the week, there is a total population of 68,747 inmates, made up of 67,422 males and 1,325 females. We have therefore shot above the capacity by 18 per cent.

“It should also be noted that 50,992 inmates, representing 74 per cent of the total population of inmates in our custodial centres are awaiting trial inmates while only 17,755 inmates which is a mere 26 per cent are actual convicts.

“But I must add that the congestion is an urban phenomenon limited to big cities like Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and others.

There are facilities in non-urban areas that are underpopulated. It is in the urban areas that most of the crimes are committed and relevant courts are located, leading to the overstretching of the custodial facilities located in such cities.

“The challenges of safe and effective custody at the custodial centres come therefore from the awaiting trial inmates, given their numerical strength. This fact greatly limits our capacity for corrections, since awaiting trial inmates being suspects, can only be accommodated and not reformed. Reformation comes after conviction and not before.

“This is the reality of the management of inmates that must be squarely registered in the minds of the Nigerian public for a better appreciation of the service and its limitations at the rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration of convicts and a reduction in recidivism.

“But the government has been addressing this challenge of congestion. Last year, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government, through the Ministries of Interior and Justice, initiated a presidential pardon and amnesty programme for inmates.

Some federal offenders benefited from the programme and got reprieves, while the state governments got recommendations and guidelines for the release of their own convicts. More than 5,000 inmates have so far being released under the programme, which is ongoing.

“The government is building a 3,000 high-capacity custodial centre in each of Karchi, Abuja FCT, Kano, Kano State, and Bori in Rivers State. Each of these high capacity facilities will have courts for the trial of the inmates. The plan is to extend it to the six geo-political zones in the country.

The Kano project is nearing completion. When these projects are completed, they will ease congestion considerably and enhance the capacity to manage our facilities for corrections. “The state governments can therefore do three things. The first is to accelerate the wheel of justice.

The second way the states can share in the burden of decongesting custodial facilities is to join in building holding centres. “The third way is for state governors to summon the will to do the needful on death row convicts. There are presently 3,008 condemned criminals waiting for their date with the executioners in our meagre custodial facilities”.

Condemned inmates’ case

The growing number of condemned persons at the various Correctional Centres has for long remained a source of worry as it is complicating the dismal state of congestion.

Some of the condemned inmates have been found guilty of heinous crimes like murder, armed robbery, kidnappings, among others, but surprisingly, many governors have not shown the political will to sign their death warrants owing to socio-cultural and religious beliefs.

Since 1999, only two governors have signed death warrants for the execution of death row inmates in the country. Former Kano State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, was the first in 2006 to sign two death warrants while former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, followed suit in October 2012 by signing four death warrants.

One of the popular public figures that is now on death row is a Lagos cleric, Reverend Emeka Ezeugo, popularly known as Rev. King who was arraigned on September 26, 2006 on a six-count charge of attempted murder and murder after he set one of his church members, Ann Uzoh, ablaze. He was subsequently sentenced to death by Justice Kayode Oyewole of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja on January 11, 2007.

The death sentence was later upheld by both the Appeal and Supreme Courts in 2013 and 2016 respectively. He has since remain in Correctional Centre as no governor in Lagos state is willing to sign his death warrant.

There are several other condemned inmates like Rev. King who are still languishing at the various Correctional Centres owing to the refusal of state governors to sign their death warrants.

Lawyers on way out of congestion

Some senior lawyers have in the meantime came up with suggestions on how to tackle the issue of congestion at Correctional Centres across the country.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue with New Telegraph Law at the weekend called for a reform of the nation’s justice system. They also asked state governors to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities by promptly signing death warrants of inmates on death row.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, queried governors refusal to sign death warrants saying it amounts to dereliction of their constitutional duty He said: “First of all, I have always regretted the fact that a white man who built a prison put 300 prisoners there. But, a black man who called the white man a colonialist put 1,500 inmates in the same prison yard. So, what is the problem?

The problem is ourselves. We don’t appreciate the need why we have to take care of ourselves.

“On the issue of several inmates awaiting trial, this is a major challenge for the nation. When someone was put in prison and his file get lost, the answer should not end in eventually charging him to court. Unless someone is punished for doing away with people’s files and making them suffer in prison, the practice will not stop.

“The correctional centres have been forgotten and it’s a question of whether or not people in charge un derstands what they are suppose to be doing.

“On the issue of the condemned inmates, I think not many governors have the courage to sign death warrant. If there’s a clear case of conviction by the court, I don’t see why a governor who has sworn to obey the law should be afraid of performing his function.

Any governor that is not willing to sign death warrant should consider commuting the death sentence to life imprisonment or something else. I am not one of those who are oppose to death penalty in appropriate circumstances”.

Another silk, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, asked Chief Judges of states to be alive to their responsibilities by visiting Correctional Centres to pardon deserving inmates, saying it is their prerogative to do so. “I think this problem of congestion has been with us for a while and that was why Chief Judges of states were advised to exercise their prerogative of mercy by freeing deserving inmates from prison.

I think the Chief Judges should be encouraged to visit prisons more often and release as many inmates as possible. That was the whole essence of having such powers but I am not sure it is being exercised by the Chief Judges appropriately. “The Chief Judges must also be monitoring the performance of the magistrates to ensure that overnight charges are promptly attended to. This will ensure speedy conclusion of cases.

“Then, I also think police officers should also be cautioned against indiscriminate arrest of people. People must only be arrested where there’s a need to do so.

This is another factor contributing to congestion of inmates at Correctional Centres”, the silk said A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, lamented the situation where awaiting trial inmates who are presumed innocent by the Constitution are made to suffer unduly through lengthy incarceration. He also cautioned judges against granting frivolous adjournments that could endanger accused person’s freedom. He said: “It is sad that this kind of thing is still happening in our country today in 21st century.

How do we explain a situation where suspects that are constitutionally presumed to be innocent are languishing in detention for years?

Again, the deplorable conditions of the various correctional centres are nothing to write home about. In most cases, the facilities are overstretched by 150 to 200 percent, to the extent that a facility that can only house 1500 inmates will be packed with 4500 or thereabouts. “Experience has shown that there is no exception in this wise.

There is a compelling need for the State Ministries of Justice in the country to wake up and work hard, same for Federal Ministry of Justice. Most Ministry of Justice are only expert in coming to court unprepared and taking flimsy adjournments without minding the inconveniences and suffering to the accused and counsel.

“The judges too should wake up and discourage long or flimsy adjournment as well as be ready to hear cases expeditiously. Otherwise, it may reach a time that the inmates will revolt. This system is too unfair to the inmates.

This is because I have seen a person who spent 15 years in detention without trial for an offence of 6 months and after the eventual release of such person, there is no compensation plan in the system.

Too sad that this kind of experience is not scarce in our country. “On the issue of condemned inmates, they cannot be killed except their death warrants are signed by the governors of various states. However, the governors are not sincere with the the system because until the law is amended, capital punishment is still in our laws.

Why on earth would anybody refuse to do what the law sanctions? “The condemned prisoners comprised of hardened criminals like armed robbery and murderers. So, why on earth would anybody pity them especially when they have exhausted their rights of appeals up to Supreme Court.

The saddest aspect is that year-in, year-out, we waste humongous amount of money on them by the billions we spend on their feeding and health or welfare.

“I know for a fact that both Quran and the Bible recognise capital punishment and whether anyone likes it or not, I know for sure that it’s a serious deterrent to crime. I can remember vividly that when we were young, our teachers and parents used to tell us that whoever steals will face a firing squad and that scared a lot of youths to commit crimes. The governors should sign and let us move forward”.

On his part, Mr. Gabriel Uduafi suggested the creation of special court for criminal cases at both the Federal and State High Courts. He believed this will help in fast-tracking dispensation of justice. “I think this is a major challenge facing the nation and as a lawyer, I want to say that the statistics is very damning to say the least.

One way of addressing this problem is for other states across the country to create special courts to attend to criminal cases like what we have in Lagos state. “In Lagos state, we have the Special Offences Court and this is quite helpful. Those special offences like rape, household violence, economic crime and others are given accelerated hearing in Lagos because some judges have been assigned to these courts. Other states should emulate this.

Besides, there should also be designation of some courts at the Federal High Court to handle special offences.

“If the National Assembly were able to make laws creating timeline for the handling of electoral matters, what stops them from doing the same thing for criminal cases so that they are decided timeously. If correctional centres are congested, why can’t the National Assembly come up with legislations that will help in decongesting them”, he said.

Mr. Chris Ekemezie was critical of stringent bail conditions handed down to accused persons by court saying this is a factor contributing to congestion of Correctional Centres.

He said: “The major reason our prisons are congested is the way and manner bail is handled in our court system. Bail conditions especially in Lagos are so stringent that even the rich cannot easily meet the conditions. That should not be the case. A criminal defendant is punished more than the guilty.

Some matters deserve self recognizance yet the court will impose some onerous conditions. “In some cases, criminal defendants who were granted administrative bail and did not violate the bail conditions are made to undergo hard bail processes. Hence, more people are made to remain in awaiting trial.

“Any governor who fails to sign the death warrant after a convict has exhausted his or her appeal processes is violating his oath of office as governor. It is incumbent on every governor to carry out the law as spelt out irrespective of his personal believe or feelings”.

