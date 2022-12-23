News Top Stories

Deduct over-voting, Adeleke still won, Forensic expert tells tribunal

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

As testimonies continue in the ongoing Osun Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, a forensic expert, Mr Samuel Oduntan, yesterday told the Tribunal that Senator Ademola Adeleke duly won the July 16 election with 402,349 votes to beat Mr Gboyega Oyetola who polled 374,256.

The report which the Tribunal accepted as a key document posited that the above figures were arrived at after reviewing cases of irregularities. The forensic expert, Oduntan posited that “pursuant to the Order of this Honourable Tribunal dated 2nd day of September, 2022 directing the 1st Respondent (INEC) to allow the 2nd Respondent inspect all the electoral materials used in the conduct of the Osun State Governorship Election, the 2nd Respondent instructed me to carry out the physical inspection as well as digital forensic examination on the BVAS machine devices used for the election”.

Noting that he is familiar with all relevant Electoral Documents based on experience since 1999 viz: Voter Registers, Form EC8 series, EC25 Series, EC40 series, Ballot papers, other relevant electoral forms/ Guidelines and electoral devices, Oduntan noted that the Respondent instructed him to carry out statistical analysis on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) form EC8 Series used during the conduct of the election and also to carry out Digital Forensic Examination of the BVAS machines used in the conduct of election “I examined the following documents (materials)/ BVAS machines obtained from or supplied by INEC: CTC of Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C & EC8D ii) CTC of Forms EC40G (where provided) iii) INEC Osun State Directory of Polling Units, 2022 iv) BVAS Authentication Report v) BVAS Machines vi) INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections, 2022 and (vii) Manual for Election Officials 2022. The report posited that of the 750 polling units being challenged by the petitioner, only six have issues as per over-voting as alleged in the petition with 771 votes of APC affected while affected votes of the PDP was 1, 022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’Arabia to severly limit Haj attendance over Covid-19 fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will bar arrivals from abroad to attend the haj this year due to the coronavirus, allowing only a limited number of Saudi citizens and residents to make the pilgrimage with social distancing measures enforced. The announcement means this will be the first year in modern times that Muslims from around the world […]
News

Pro-Trump protests decry president’s election loss, opposing groups clash in Washington

Posted on Author Reporter

  Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the November 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times as police broke up sporadic clashes after dark. Organizers of Stop The Steal, linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged […]
News

Nigeria yet to tap into $200bn global traditional medicine market –Prof Oluwalana

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A Professor of Forestry and Wildlife Management, Samuel Oluwalana, yesterday lamented that, Nigeria is yet to tap into the $200 billion global traditional medicine market, despite the abundant herbal and natural resources available in the country. Oluwalana, who teaches Natural Resources Economics and Marketing at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), said, Nigeria must […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica