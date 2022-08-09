Education

Deen Quintessential School celebrates graduation in style

After a year of rigorous academic activities, the management of Deen Quintessential School, Agege, Lagos, last week set aside a day to glorify God for the successful outgone school year, celebrate the achievements of the school, and bid the graduating students farewell.

 

It was at the graduation/valedictory of the private school, which was celebrated amid fanfare and exciting performances by the students to trill their parents, management staff and guests.

 

Deen Quintessential School, according to the Proprietress and Principal of the school, Mrs. Atobajaye Mansurah, said the school combines secular knowledge with Arabic Studies through a child-friendly curriculum. The Principal, while expressing joy over the success and achievements recorded by the school since its inception, said that the school has been progressing in leaps and bounds.

 

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the parents for their usual cooperation and support at all times to ensure that the school maintains a leading position in the delivery of qualitative education that addresses the steady growth and development in all ramifications.

 

The Principal said: “The school has been growing in enrolment, while the structures and facilities have been tremendously improved and became better. All thanks to the parents, who have strong belief in us and have entrusted us with the proper care and education of their children and wards. “Our school is not only concerned with the academic activities and progress of the children, but it also offers Islamic environment, which trains the children in the way of Allah.

 

“Deen Quintessential School is a big family and we also try to cater for the expectations of our parents on the children because we all relate as one united family for the progress of our students and pupils.”

 

However, he appealed to parents to continue to support the school and trust the school to deliver the best to the children. In their remarks, some parents, who spoke with New Telegraph separately on the development of the school and its achievements over the years, noted that the school had met their expectations as it has continued to nurture the children to grow academically and in the right way according to Islamic principles.

 

Mrs. Moryam Rasheed, a parent of one of graduating pupils who is transiting from Kindergarten Class to primary school, expressed satisfaction in the way the school has been carrying out its duties of proper training of her child and other pupils, saying that the school has even surpassed the parents’ expectations, especially her when she enrolled her child in the school a few years ago.

 

“With Allah’s help the school has been doing a wonderful job in my child’s life. In his academic work, he has shown quality improvement going by his brilliant performance.

 

Sometimes, I even think that my son is way more mature than his age, and this was noticed immediately when he started attending this school. He reads well and also learns Arabic, which is one of the ways of quality teaching by the teachers.

 

They are doing more than what I expected. The teachers treat our children like their own and they are always ready to listen to the parents’ complaints and take our ideas into consideration,” she said.

 

A student, Haruna, who transited from the Primary Six to Junior Secondary School (JSS), expressed joy for completing her primary school education, but expressed nostalgia that she would miss many of her friends and teachers.

 

