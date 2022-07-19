Deen Quintessential School pupils relish visit to Abeokuta

In a bid to expose the pupils’ learning, knowledge and life outside Lagos, their immediate environment, Deen Quintessential School, Lagos, last week embarked on an excursion to Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Mansurah Atobajaye, the main purpose and objective of the excursion to Abeokuta is primarily to enable the school children to have a feel of train travel especially in the newly refurbished railway system, as one of the major transportation system in the country.

While relishing the expedition, she said excursion is always targeted at being both educational and entertaining for the children as part of initiatives by the school to enhance their overall development.

“In line with this understanding, this year’s excursion programme is an education about the physical features of Abeokuta; the various animals in the Olusegun Obasanjo Library Zoo, and for the students to appreciate how and what the former President Olusegun Obasanjo has added to attract tourists and development tourism in Abeokuta, his hometown. This, we believe will impact positively on the children and their learning,” Atobajaye stressed.

She, therefore, implored parents and guardians to always allow and encourage their children to take part in extra-curricular activities such as excursion and other educational visits, which will give them a better understanding of the happenings around them, “Also, parents should give the school all the necessary support in the areas of financial, advice and, or connection that will make the school outings one that the children will never forget in a hurry.

To our pupils, I want to advise and encourage them to be always active and make themselves readily available for such education exercise,” the Head teacher added

According to her, participating pupils on excursion had the opportunity to explore and learn more so they should ensure that they make good use of the opportunities the exercise offered them.

The last excursion, Atobajaye pointed out, was open to all pupils in the school, however, she noted also that parents of pupils in the lower classes, especially the nursery section, were reluctant to allow their children to join or embark on the trip.

But, in her assessment at the end of the exercise, she said that the school recorded a huge turnout of a good number of pupils that participated in the excursion.

