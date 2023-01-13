Deep Seaport’ll make Badagry next economic hub, Sanwo-Olu tells electorate

After the Yuletide break, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State returned to the campaign trail to drive support for the election of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Thousands of party faithful yesterday, converged on Ijanikin, in Badagry Division, for the APC West Senatorial District (Zone II) rally.

The town literally stood still, as scores of artisans, youth groups, traders, students and community organisations trooped out in solidarity and joined the crowd of party supporters to receive Sanwo-Olu and his entourage for the campaign. Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, led the party’s senatorial leaders and candidates for legislative seats in the Badagry division to the rally. At the political event, the Badagry residents had the opportunity to show their appreciation for the Federal Government’s approval of the construction of Badagry Deep Seaport – the effort, which the governor personally led. Sanwo-Olu said the APCled government, in the last three and half years, had accorded priority to Babagry Division in infrastructural renewal and physical development, given the proximity of the area to international trade border.

