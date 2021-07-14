Deepening investment options with derivatives

Developing derivatives will help reduce the current problem of shallowness and lack of breadth in the capital market, CHRIS UGWU writes

From 2008 to date, the stock market has seen significant reduction in its value. However, significant underlining progress has been made in terms of strengthening the process in the capital market. This development is essential, because it helps the foundation and the platform on which investors rely to make reliable judgments on their investments. There have been arguments, though, to the effect that the NGX’s and FMDQ’s product offering has only reflected the domestic economy’s financing needs. However, on account of the economy’s radically changing financing needs, including the recourse to the public private partnership (PPP) arrangement as a solution to the nation’s infrastructure dearth, finance experts are at the opinion that opportunities should now abound for a broadening of the exchange’s product offerings to include key derivative categories, expansion of listed mutual funds, index funds, among others. In an effort to strengthen the Nigeria capital market and make it compete favourably with other exchanges across the globe, some experts have in various fora called on the regulators to create more products that would broaden deepen and inject liquidity to the market. In pursuit of its drive to deepen the stock market, the regulators have said it would intensify efforts to create more products like derivatives to offer investors other alternative investment platforms.

What are derivatives?

A derivative is a contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed-upon underlying financial asset, index or security. Common underlying instruments include: bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, market indexes and stocks, according to Invetopedia. Futures contracts, forward contracts, options, swaps and warrants are common derivatives. A futures contract, for example, is a derivative because its value is affected by the performance of the underlying contract. Similarly, a stock option is a derivative because its value is “derived” from that of the underlying stock. Derivatives are used for speculating and hedging purposes. Speculators seek to profit from changing prices in the underlying asset, index or security. For example, a trader may attempt to profit from an anticipated drop in an index’s price by selling (or going “short”) the related futures contract. Derivatives used as a hedge allow the risks associated with the underlying asset’s price to be transferred between the parties involved in the contract. For example, commodity derivatives are used by farmers and millers to provide a degree of “insurance.” The farmer enters the contract to lock in an acceptable price for the commodity; the miller enters the contract to lock in a guaranteed supply of the commodity. Although both the farmer and the miller have reduced risk by hedging, both remain exposed to the risks that prices will change. For example, while the farmer locks in a specified price for the commodity prices could rise (due to, for instance, reduced supply because of weather-related events) and the farmer will end up losing any additional income that could have been earned. Likewise, prices for the commodity could drop and the miller will have to pay more for the commodity than he otherwise would have. The basic principle behind a derivative contract is to earn profits by speculating on the value of the underlying asset at a future date. As such, derivatives are used as a risk management instrument, and are suited to both professional and private investors who wish to hedge an open position or gain exposure to assets and markets without necessarily holding the underlying assets. ETDs are variants of derivatives traded on an organised securities exchange as against those other derivatives traded through informal over-the-counter (OTC) market. The derivatives market, however, is the financial market for derivatives, financial instruments like futures contracts or options, which are derived from other forms of assets. The market can be divided into two, that for exchange-traded derivatives and that for over-thecounter derivatives.

FMDQ’s market development for derivatives

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited recently announced that the implementation of its derivatives market development project on its platform is nearing completion. The exchange disclosed this to capital market correspondents during its academy on derivatives market webinar series themed: “Understanding Exchange Traded Derivatives Market,” which was held in Lagos. Speaking during the event, the Vice President, Market Architecture at the FMDQ, Jumoke Olaniyan, said the project started about two and half years ago as the exchange saw the need to introduce derivatives into the capital market. Olaniyan noted that exchange traded derivatives can be used to hedge exposure or speculate on a wide range of financial assets like commodities, equities, currencies, and even interest rates while adding that the global market is now moving in the direction of derivatives. She noted that the gross market value of OTC derivatives which provides a measure of amounts at risk, rose from $11.6 trillion to $15.5 trillion during the first half of 2020, led by increases in interest rate derivatives. She said with the introduction of derivatives, the government could leverage the products to hedge against crude oil prices. “The exchange derivatives space remains to be tapped by the government. We have a 91 per cent focus on OTC derivatives while it is nine per cent on the part of the exchange traded derivatives and the globe is now shifting to this aspect due to the fact that it performed impeccably well during the global financial crisis. “It is this form of exchange that is being implemented by the FMDQ in which we have been working on its implementation status, which is now in Phase II. “Once it is introduced and takes off, it would present an opportunity for our own government to leverage on traded derivatives and use it to hedge risks. In actual fact, the capital market needs derivatives to hedge against market volatility,” Olaniyan said. Also commenting, the Group Head, Derivatives Market Group, FMDQ, Oluwaseun Afolabi, noted that with the introduction of the derivatives market development project, there would be an increased participation by local and foreign investors and market liquidity. “Derivatives are needed in the market as it will bring an increase in the secondary market liquidity, efficient capital allocation and risk management, financial system stability, market transparency, market sophistication, human capital development and economic growth,” he said.

SEC approves 7 NGX’s exchange traded derivatives

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week announced that it received approval for seven derivatives contracts from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The approved contracts according to NGX are: Access Bank Plc Stock Futures, Dangote Cement Plc Stock Futures, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Stock Futures, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Stock Futures, Zenith Bank Plc Stock Futures, NGX 30 Index Futures, and NGX Pension Index Futures. This announcement follows the successful registration of NG Clearing by SEC, as a premier Central Counterparty, effective June 7, 2021. With these approvals, NGX is inching closer to launch West-Africa’s first Exchange Traded Derivatives supported by NG Clearing in the risk management process. Ahead of the launch of derivatives, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted: “The launch of the derivatives market aligns with our commitment to build a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing and using capital. We are, therefore, excited about the prospects of deepening “Africa’s position in the global financial markets through ETDs, as well as enhancing liquidity and mitigating against price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities.” Leading up to the launch of ETDs in the market, NGX has continued to ensure widespread understanding of derivatives, its applicability and how investors can reap maximum value from the asset class. NGX has collaborated with both local and international organisations such as SEC, JPMorgan Chase, CBOE Options Institute, and NG Clearing to facilitate in-depth capacity building programme on the derivatives market. In addition, through its learning and development arm, X-Academy, NGX has hosted trainings to prepare capital market players who wish to undertake the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment UK Global Derivatives qualification exam, and is on track to host further trainings for other stakeholders in the near term.

Derivatives to deepen options

The NGX had said that the introduction of Exchange- trade derivatives on the local bourse was aimed at broadening the options available to support efficient implementation of risk management and investment strategies across diverse asset classes and financial instruments. The NGX Boss, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated this at a workshop on the legal and regulatory requirements of derivatives trading for capital market operators yesterday in Lagos. The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to guide market participants to properly interpret the approved exchange traded derivative rules and recently released SEC’s derivatives and clearing rules, as well as address concerns on the on-boarding process.

