Deepening market investment with enabling laws

Investment friendly policies and laws are needed in the capital market to create an enabling business environment that will attract more firms to the local bourse. Chris Ugwu writes

With the sell-off that has characterised the Nigerian equities market in recent times, safe for the recent rally, there are concerns among market watchers that transactions in equities might return to what was witnessed during the bleak periods if adequate measures like enhancement of investor confidence and incentives to operators are not taken urgently to salvage the situation.

The question market operators and other stakeholders have continued to ask has also remained on how to turn around the market, hence, in order to encourage new listings that would lead the market to becoming more attractive vehicles for raising capital and lure new investment several players in the market are calling on the regulators to lower transaction costs and various penalties being slammed on companies.

However following the weak condition of the local bourse, market operators believe the time is ripe for the regulatory authorities to heed the advice and toe the line of other countries that have enacted compelling laws to reduce these obstacles, noting that this is the only way to set in motion the necessary machinery required to turn around the market. However, the clamour for new set of enabling laws and policies to save investment in the stock market from further depreciation, which was recently revisited by the National Assembly, is a welcome development to boost the market.

CIS seeks overhaul of financial market

Concerned by the lacklustre state of Nigeria’s financial market, stockbrokers under the aegis of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) had reviewed Nigeria’s economic outlook and reaffirmed the need to overhaul the market to attract more investors.

This is just as the institute urged the Federal Government to set up a council, comprising different professional bodies to drive savings as a strategy to encourage investors towards medium and long term investment in Nigeria. In a statement titled, “The Nigeria Economic Review: Outlook and Recommendations for 2020,” the institute urged the Federal Government to review the entire financial system for enhanced growth and development. “The Federal Government should review the structure of the entire Nigerian financial system significantly to raise the utilization and development of the capital market, especially, fixed income and equity segments to create a balanced and faster growth inclined system. There is a need to set up an independent council comprising banks, stock brokers, mortgage institutions, insurance companies, and Pension Fund Administrators, etc.

to more effectively coordinate the mobilisation of savings in the country. “Federal Government should institutionalise the funding framework for capital market literacy in Nigeria by financially empowering CML oriented bodies, as is done in France through the IEFP.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) should allocate a portion of its fund to the CML drive, and to the CIS in particular. As banks control almost the entire liquidity in the Nigerian financial system, they should support capital market investments, including re-introduction of margin lending with improved regulations. CBN, being the dominant institution that currently provides liquidity support for critical economic sectors, should extend its liquidity support to the capital market, including the equity segment.

“The Federal Government should direct pension funds in Nigeria to look beyond fixed income investments and also invest substantially in the equities market for liquidity and stability purposes. Greater tax incentives should be granted to companies and individuals in accordance with their levels of savings and investments in formal and recognized outlets such as stock markets.”, the statement said.

Shareholders seek friendly regulation

Some shareholders of quoted companies listed on the capital market (NSE) have also stressed the need for regulators to institute friendly policies and regulations to help encourage new listings and bring back investors. They noted that incessant penalties on companies was discouraging companies from seeking quotation on the nation’s bourse, thereby affecting the growth and development of the market. National Coordinator Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu said that there was the need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators. Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation for investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, as brokers were given forbearance package.

He also frowned at the commission’s move to invest unclaimed dividend into special funds, saying the shareholders were not in support of the initiative. Nwosu added that proposed issuance of electronic annual report should not be made mandatory but optional. He said that the law stipulated that annual reports must be posted to shareholders 21 days before the annual general meeting.

Mr. Boniface Okezie, President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, who commended SEC for organising the clinic, said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to put the market forward. Okezie said that investment of unclaimed dividend funds into special funds must be dropped in the interest of the market. He, however, lauded the commission for bringing the shareholders together to chart the way forward for market growth and development.

“If we have this type of relationship in the past, the Central Bank of Nigeria would not have nationalised the banks listed on the exchange,” Okezie said. He said that the banks nationalisation affected investors confidence in the market. “Its not only SEC that is fighting for protection of investors, shareholders are also fighting for protection,” Okezie added.

He said that the new leadership of the commission had done well with introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance on fraudulent capital market operators. Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN Secretary, noted that issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building. Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties while new companies were afraid to list, adding that SEC and NSE should encourage companies to embrace share buy-back initiative instead of approving share reconstruction which he said is being used by companies in rubbing investors.

National Assembly pledges support

The House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market and other Institutions had assured the Securities and Exchange Commission of its readiness to provide support by way of enabling laws to support the growth of the capital market. The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim, while speaking during a meeting with the new management of the SEC in Abuja, said with the issues the nation was currently facing as a result of COVID-19, the capital market is an option that can rescue the economy from collapse. Ibrahim said: “The meeting with the new management of SEC has been very fruitful. We had discussions on some of the challenges that the market is presently facing. We have all agreed that there is need to work together to substantially reduce these challenges.

These challenges include policy issues, legislative issues and can also be operational issues. “But what is important is that we have all agreed that there is need to look inwards to see how best we can boost confidence in the market and to also make sure that the process of investing in the capital market is as simple as possible.” He said the National Assembly was ready to work with the SEC to ensure that the processes in the capital market as easy as possible to allow free entry and exit to investors.

“We want to see at the end of the day that there is easy entry and exit and that the processes are as simple as possible. People should be able to buy and sell at their convenience without any complexity in the process. You can invest in the market today and decide to divest tomorrow, you get your little profit and move on. “We all agreed that these type of discussions will be as regular as possible, we will continue to exchange of ideas and be honest and sincere in our approach to ensure that we bring a new lease of life to the Nigerian capital market,” he added.

Ibrahim, therefore, urged investors to continue to be patient as the issues are worked out to further boost confidence in the market adding that the National Assembly would note the key areas that require amendments like the laws, policies that require change, and procedures that require adjustments among others and work on them. “We wish to tell investors that they should continue to be patient with us as we work out these issues to boost their confidence. We are aware of their plight especially their experiences in the recent past, but we will do our best to restore confidence in the market. We want to assure investors that with the new Management we have now at the SEC, we are going to take the capital market to the next level,” he added.

In his remarks, Director-General, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, commended the committee for its interest in making the capital market transparent and more investor friendly. Yuguda said: “This committee is very important to us at SEC. We have had very useful discussions with the chairman and he has assured SEC of the co-operation and support of this committee as we set out to discharge our responsibilities.

“The National Assembly and SEC are very passionate about the same things like investor protection and making the capital market processes less cumbersome so that investors can access their monies more readily that it is at the moment. We hope to work together to achieve a capital market that we would all be proud of.”

Last line

The call on government to come up with more interventions is welcome development as heeding it will get key enterprises quoted on the official list.

