Deepening telecoms’ growth through national roaming

Nigeria recently launched into a new phase of telecommunications revolution as the telecoms regulator approved the national roaming trial for two operators. This will, no doubt, enhance connectivity across the country as telcos share resources. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently granted approval to two mobile network operators, MTN and 9mobile to trial National Roaming service. This development marked the beginning of a new dispensation in the annals of Nigeria telecoms industry, as it would not only allow Nigerians to get connected at all times irrespective of their location but also bridge the network gap between rural and urban areas in the country.

While most telecoms users, especially, those who frequently travel out of the country have been benefitting from international roaming service, which allows them to make and receive calls on foreign networks, national roaming service makes the same possible locally as the network operators are yet to cover all parts of the country.

This presupposes that a Globacom customer that moves to a remote area where only MTN service is available is automatically connected through MTN. In essence, the roaming service enables a mobile subscriber to automatically make and receive voice calls, send and receive data, or access other services when travelling outside a particular network geographical area by utilising the network coverage of other networks with roaming arrangements to access service.

The approval

With the approval given to EMTS (9mobile) and MTN, the two operators are expected to configure their networks to begin test and simulation for customer experience. The trial approval, according to the NCC, covers a few local governments, designated as the National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State.

Speaking on the approval, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the primary objective of the National Roaming Service trial was to encourage network resource sharing among operators.

He said this would lead to operational expenditure (OPEX) optimisation and capital expenditure (CAPEX) efficiencies leading to freeing up of resources to expand mobile network coverage to unserved and underserved communities across the country, which will lead to improved quality of service delivery to subscribers.

“The successful implementation of the trial will enable EMTS, subscribers, to access MTN network service within the National Roaming trial geographical area without the need for an MTN Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card,” Danbatta said. Going forward after the trial, the commission said there would be a thorough evaluation and assessment of how the trial between the two operators has run and necessary regulatory measures put in place to ensure a full-blown rollout of National Roaming among telecoms operator in the country.

Benefits of national roaming

Industry experts have hailed the NCC for implementing national roaming service in the country. According to them, national roaming has the potential of promoting seamless communication of subscribers as they will be able to roam on the network of other service providers where their service provider is unavailable or has limited network coverage, while there will be a noticeable reduction in network deployment costs when active infrastructure sharing is encouraged. Apart from having a noticeable reduction in network deployment costs, the telecom industry will also witness an acceleration in the take-up of broadband services and gradual elimination of the ruralurban digital divide.

To ensure that these benefits are realised, Danbatta had recently advised that pertinent issues such as quality of service, Mobile Number Portability, issues of fair competition, billing and reconciliation, appropriate roaming agreements, the extent of regulation required, and the need to continue to incentivise operators to roll out infrastructure in underpopulated areas must be addressed.

The service is also expected to create an extra source of income for the mobile network operators, while they would be spending less on investment since infrastructure sharing divides the investment burden among the operators rather than being shouldered by a single operator. This also makes it easier for new players to enter the market and compete favourably as they would be able to ride on existing networks in areas where they are yet to deploy their infrastructure while promoting universal service provision.

Need for more infrastructure

Over the years, the telecoms industry has grown in leaps and bounds. As of August this year, active voice subscription had increased to 203.2 million, while teledensity stood at 106.62 per cent. Broadband penetration had also grown to 43.30 per cent while basic active internet subscription has reached 149.3 million. As of September 2020, the telecoms sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at 14.30 per cent as of the second quarter of 2020. In financial value, the 14.30 per cent translates to N2.272 trillion in Q2. The telecoms regulator has also declared that telecoms investment in the country now stands at over $70 billion.

Despite all these, the industry is still short of infrastructure to deepen connectivity. Although the Commission had worked tirelessly to reduce access gaps from 217 to 114 currently, there still exists a noticeable infrastructure deficit in the industry especially in the rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

This deficit is due to a lot of industry challenges, which has been slowing down accelerated infrastructure deployment by the operators. These include poor power situation in the country that compels operators to deploy their own generators to power their base stations, RoW issue, vandalism, theft of telecoms equipment at sites, multiple taxation and regulation, among others.

The industry only has around 50,000 base stations to support the entire population of over 200 million Nigerians. Only 37,000 of the base stations are 4G-enabled BTS. Whereas, industry pundits have said 80,000 BTS would be needed for effective and seamless telecommunications services in the country. Also, with respect to fibre connectivity, while the FG is currently targeting 120,000km of fibre optics across the country, slightly over 50,000 have been laid by various operators and institutions to bridge access gaps and support service delivery.

NCC’s innovative moves

Recognising the peculiar challenges in the industry, the NCC has over the years been at the forefront of encouraging innovations that would contribute to the growth and overall development of the telecommunications industry. From the development of regulatory frameworks for collocation/ passive infrastructure sharing, mobile number portability, leveraging television white spaces (TVWS) for ensuring affordable broadband services to rural, under-served, and unserved areas of the country, to its most recent move to allow for spectrum trading and most recently, the idea of national roaming service under Prof, Umar Danbatta, the commission has ensured that Nigeria remains relevant among the comity of nations adopting international best practices in the telecommunications sphere.

In 2016, the commission came up with a Consultation Paper on National Mobile Roaming, where it explained its plans to implement a national mobile roaming strategy that will help operators in the country strengthen their operations. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, national mobile roaming is a feature in several communication licences but it has not yet been utilised in the country. Danbatta said even though it was technically possible to provide the facility for domestic roaming, appropriate legal and regulatory frameworks have to be in place in order to encourage as well as assist the operators in realising the roaming arrangement between them without any uncertainty. The commission, in the consultation paper, therefore, requested concerned stakeholders, experts, and any interested party to send their comments/suggestions or inputs either in electronic format or in written form on the various issues raised in the consultation paper within two weeks from the date of publication.

The commission noted that time (in 2016) that the need to ensure that the policies, rules, and regulation to be adopted regarding national roaming is formulated in detailed discussion with the operators as they are the main entities responsible for the successful implementation of the domestic roaming facility. Hence, the comments and inputs provided by the stakeholders have been incorporated into the efforts by the commission in formulating a regulatory instrument on national mobile roaming.

In furtherance of its commitment towards ensuring the continued growth and development of the telecoms industry and ensuring implementation of National Roaming, the Commission in 2017 inaugurated an Industry Working Committee (IWC) to work out the procedure and modalities for implementing national roaming and active infrastructure sharing.

Subsequently, and in line with the participatory model of industry regulation, the commission has also held a number of various stakeholders where industry stakeholders had had the privilege to make their contributions freely and raise issues that will assist the commission in instituting an all-encompassing framework that will continually contribute to the development of the industry. All these efforts gave birth to the trial of national roaming service, which is now being implemented.

Last line

The telecoms regulator has, no doubt, taken a bold step to mitigate the impacts of inadequate infrastructure through national roaming service. This is bound to deepen the telecoms growth in the country and a good move to achieve universal service provision for all Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...