Deepening transparency in oil sector

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) published two audited statements of account in less than five months. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, shows the implications of this on the crave for a total end to opacity in the oil industry

The audited statement, it is pertinent to note, was published for second time in the over 40 years history of the corporation. In the financials published on Thursday, NNPC, it was revealed, recorded a 99.7 per cent reduction in its loss profile from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019.

Facts behind the figures

A statement by the corporation’s spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted the NNPC Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Umar Ajiya, as saying that the 2019 Audited Financial Statement, which was concluded five months after the release of the 2018 Audited Financial Statement, would be published on the corporation’s website for all to see in keeping with management’s commitment to transparency and accountability and in consonance with the principles of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) of which it is a partner. Giving further insight into the 2019 AFS, the CFO disclosed that general administrative expenses also witnessed a 22 per cent dip from N894 billion in 2018 to N696 billion in 2019. According to Ajiya, majority of the subsidiaries posted improved performance namely, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) which recorded N479 billion profit in 2019 compared to N179 billion in 2018, representing 167 per cent increase; the Integrated Data Sciences Limited (IDSL) recorded N23 billion profit in 2019 compared to N154 million in 2018, representing 14, 966 per cent increase.

Refineries as losers

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) recorded N14.2 billion profit in 2019 compared to N9.3 billion in 2018, representing 52 per cent increase.

This happened while the refineries have maintained the same level of losses as in 2018 but which will reduce significantly in 2020 due to cost optimization drive. The CFO explained that the improved performance in the 2019 financial year was driven mainly by cost optimization, contracts renegotiation and operational efficiency. He said: “The 2019 AFS goes further to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the principle of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) while the outlook for 2020 looks promising in view of the Management’s strong drive to prune down running cost and grow revenues.”

Deepening transparency and results

It would be recalled that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had promised to sustain the publication of the corporation’s audited financial statement as part of efforts to deepen transparency and accountability and keep stakeholders abreast of NNPC operations.

A reflection on bid round for crude contracts

As a result of its continued crave for transparency, over 339 crude oil trading companies are already in race for the sale and purchase of Nigerian crude oil grades contracts spanning 2020 to 2022. Last month, the NNPC invited “interested and credible companies” to participate in the open tender. It described credible companies as those who are either bona fide end users that own a refinery and/or retail outlet or possesses a refinery that can process Nigerian crude oil grades. Other categories include government-to-government arrangement with high energy consuming countries, internationally established and globally recognised large volume crude oil traders as well as indigenous Nigerian companies engaged in Nigerian oil and gas downstream business activities. Declaring the bid process closed during the event which was partly virtual and partly physical, the NNPC team led by its Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, said the transparency and credibility of the process was of paramount importance.

Promise of accountability

The corporation stated that it will ensure that the best will emerge in the entire process, stating that it will adhere with the public procurement act and other relevant laws in coming up with the final winners. “We guarantee all applicants that the evaluation process shall meet all due processes and all requirements and we are looking forward to the best emerging to lift Nigerian crude oil amid the current economic realities. “We assure you of transparency in this process,” the corporation stated. It added that the 2020 crude oil contracts for the sale and purchase of Nigerian crude oil will enlist reputable and highly capable international and indigenous companies that will guarantee market placement at optimum value for Nigerian oil. “This is the only process through which off-takers intending to purchase crude oil from Nigeria are selected. “All relevant documents have been endorsed by relevant agencies. Our commitment is to utmost accountability,” the corporation stressed. As part of the process, the corporation picked Vitol SA and MRS, Nigeria to confirm the accuracy of their bids which were entered electronically on the NIPEX portal. Some other conditions to be satisfied by the bidders, according to the NNPC were that the bidders must demonstrate minimum annual turnover of $500 million (or the naira equivalent) and net worth of not less than $250 million (or the naira equivalent) for the financial year ending of 2019.

The ANOH angle

Meanwhile, the Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that the Asa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project, one of the largest green field gas condensate development projects ever undertaken in Nigeria, was expected to produce 600million standard cubic feet of gas per day, an equivalent of approximately 2,400 mega watts of electricity for the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made this known while delivering a goodwill message at the 2020 South East Gas Utilization Forum in Owerri, Imo State, noting that this effort is a part of concerted efforts to ramp up gas-to-industries and gas-to-power in the country. In a press statement by Obateru, Mallam Kyari was said to have commended the imminent completion of the landmark Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben “OB3” gas pipeline project which would help commercialize over 2billion cubic feet of gas per day and generate billions in revenue as well as create thousands of employment opportunities for Nigerians. Mallam Kyari, who was represented at the occasion by the corporation’s Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Engr. Yusuf Usman, said: “NNPC as an enabler organisation has since realized the obvious economic importance of gas and has consistently made concerted efforts towards delivering the right infrastructure and commercial structures, in a bid to deliver value to customers and all stakeholders.” He stated that the laudable initiative of the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) aimed at facilitating the optimal use of natural gas to drive industrial and economic growth aligns completely with President Muhammadu Buhari’s aspirations of prioritising gas development for economic growth, power generation and the eventual industrialisation of Nigeria. In his keynote address, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated that the best way to diversify Nigeria’s economy would be by driving the development and utilization of the nation’s abundant gas resources, describing the South East as a region where an industrial miracle was about to happen.

Last line

The crave for transparency and accountability by the NNPC has earned it commendation from NEITI and other flobal tranparency agencies. The corporation should, therefore, ensure it doesn’t derail from this path. All Nigerians should also rallt round the leadership id NNPC in ensuring that restroration of hope ongoing at the corporation is taken to a logical conclusion.

