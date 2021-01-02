Deeper life college saga: Nobody can intimidate me into silence –Mother of abused boy

…we’ve hands off case for police –A’Ibom govt

Embattled Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis, the Deeper Life High School student, who was alleged to have been sexually abused recently, said her life is in danger over her quest for justice for her abused child in deeper life college, Uyo.

Deborah in a chat with our correspondent accused the Akwa Ibom State Government officials and some parents of intimidation to shut her up from exposing the ills in the school. Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Government has formally withdrawn from the ongoing investigation process into the alleged molestation and sexual abuse of Don Davis.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini EmemObong, told our correspondent that the state government’s decision to withdraw from the case is to allow the police to carry out a proper investigation into the matter. Recall that Mrs. Deborah Okezie had cried out recently on social media alleging that her son was starved by the school as well as molested and sexually abused by some senior students in the school.

The embattled mother, who vowed to see the end of the matter, said: “I will not stop from informing Nigerians on the true position of Don Davis’ case. “Anytime you don’t hear from me, understand that they have confiscated my phone just like they did recently” “On that day, I got a call from the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Education) to come with Don Davis to the Commissioner for Education’s office.

We told them he is not very fine. “Obeying the fact that the Governor’s investigation is going on, we brought him out. On getting to the office, Deeper Life School Board members were seated, parents with their friends were seated, I, my husband, Davis and other kids were also there.

“The commissioner Mrs. Enobong Mbobo turned to me and said: Why did I go on live broadcast to say she went to see Don Davis around 11pm. (That) Do I know what that has done to her office? Do I know that America is watching? And that I’m putting the government at risk.

“I asked how? Everybody heard when the governor said the case should be investigated. She said I should take the video off the internet now. Later, a parent also asked me to take down the video. I disagreed. They collected my phone.

“The Commissioner questioned Don Davis. ‘What did they do to your anus…What drug did you use?’ I stood and said, no to this investigation. “A parent flared up, brought out his belt…that he will beat me up. They said I keep doing video.

They insulted me, pushed me and my children out.” She vowed to see the end of the matter, stressing that no amount of intimidation will stop her from seeking justice for her abused child. However, Comrade EmemObong, who headed a committee set up by Governor Udom Emmanuel, following the initial outcry, explained that while investigations were ongoing, the Attorney-General of the State notified her of the concurrent investigation of the same matter by the Police.

EmemObong said the Attorney-General also revealed the interest of several International Organisations including the United Nations Special rapporteur on Human Trafficking, Mirabelle Centre (FIDA) Akwa Ibom, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Unit of the Ministry of Justice, Akwa Ibom State among others. According to him, “The medical report from the private hospital where the child had been taken for examination and treatment by his parents has been received, while the child has been taken for further medical investigations at the Agape Sexual referral Center, with the consent of the parents and all interested parties.

“The State Government is committed to the revelation of the truth of the circumstance and is determined to prosecute anybody found culpable of any wrongdoing. “At no time did the Commissioner for Education or any staff of the State Government harass or intimidate the parent or the affected student, or anybody connected to the matter. “We appeal to the public to exercise patience for a thorough investigation to be carried out by the Police and other relevant institutions on the matter.

“The State Government will upon receipt of the reports take necessary actions thereof.” Also speaking on the matter, Education Secretary, Thelma Mailaka, told our correspondent that the Deeper Life school stands on its core value of integrity and uprightness as such would not cover up any untoward act under any guise.

She maintained that the probe would be transparent and that justice would be served at the end of the day no matter whose ox is gored. She commended the Akwa Ibom State government for ordering an investigation into the issue in a bid to ensure, “neutrality and a dispassionate outcome.”

She said that the school authorities ensured that staff members and students allegedly fingered in the act appeared before the probe panel to give evidence, noting that knowing the mental and physical stress the victim was passing through, the school would continue to shower him with love within the limit his parents could permit.

She said: “This is a further statement to the first we shared with discerning observers on the allegation of molestation of a JS1 student, Don Davies, at our Uyo campus, Akwa Ibom State.

“We appreciate the concerned effort of everyone who has shown support in the investigation this far. “We reiterate that we will be transparent, and that justice will not only be served, it will be seen by all that it has been served. “Recall that we earlier suspended the principal of the affected campus and we initiated an investigation into the matter.

“We decided to restrain ourselves from further comment after the first update because we thought it is subjudice to comment on a matter under investigation. “However considering the potential impact of this issue, especially what we stand for, we are compelled to provide an early update before the final report is released by the government.

“Secondly, as a parent myself, I do care about the mental and physical health of Don Davies, who is at the center of this issue. ”Despite the intriguing underpinning, we will continue to show our love to him within the limit permitted by his parents.

“We have an unflinching confidence in our God to resolve the issue such that at the end of the day the truth will ultimately prevail. “Thirdly, I would like to let you know that the Police are also currently investigating this matter. And we have been invited to share our own side of the story. “The detailed interrogation was however adjourned due to the holidays. We believe that a new date will be communicated as soon as possible by the Police authorities.

“Finally, we would like to reiterate that Deeper Life High School stands on a core value of integrity and uprightness and will not attempt to cover any immoral act under any guise. “We enjoin the public to be on the lookout for the final report as it will be released by the appropriate authority soon.” Meanwhile, a medical report on the victim of the alleged sexual abuse has not stated if the 11-year-old boy has been sexually molested or not. The boy, a JSS1 student of the school, has since been discharged after spending 10 days.

The victim’s father, Iniobong Archibong, who got the medical report from the hospital, insists he would only disclose the content after consultation with his lawyer. But a family member, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that the report did not mention whether the boy was sexually abused or not.

“The report is shallow, it only stated that the boy has tested negative to HIV, and that he was pale and emaciated when he was brought to the hospital, and also that he has been treated for malaria,” the source said.

The boy was examined and treated at St. Athanasius Hospital, a private medical facility in Uyo. Emmanuel Akpanobong, the medical director, St. Athanasius Hospital, told select journalists that the tests were done to ascertain if the boy had any infection.

Outside of that, he said, the doctors were not “magicians” to verify what happened to the boy while he was at the dormitory. “We rely on the physical findings which is what we reported there,” he added.

