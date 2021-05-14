Deeper Life pastor’s kidnappers demand N30m ransom

Four days after his abduction, kidnappers have contacted the family of a Pastor of a Deeper Life Bible Church in Onodo State, Otamayomi Ogedengbe. The kidnappers demanded N30m ransom from the family. A source said the kidnappers informed the family that Ogedengbe would only be released from captivity in the family met their demand. Ogedengbe, a native of Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped inside the church on Irese Road in Akure South Local Government Area on Monday, about 8.37pm.

The victim’s wife, Yinka,had cried out to security agencies to help rescue her husband unhurt as quickly as possible due to his state of health. Yinka said her husband was abducted at the tail end of the church service by the armed men who stormed the church. She said: “Monday was our Bible study.

Immediately after the Bible study, we were rounding up from the church; one of our brothers collected the car key to park it properly. He is the person that always drives the car when it is already night. He met some boys outside. “He said the boys pushed him down from the car and he thought they wanted to collect the car.

They slapped him and when they looked at him properly and discovered he was not the person they were looking for, they brought him inside the church and started searching for who they were looking for. They saw my husband and said he was the person. When we got outside, they started shooting and pushed my husband inside their car.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the police were not aware of the demand of ransom by the kidnappers. Ikoro said the police would not support payment of ransom.

