Metro & Crime

Deeper Life pastor’s kidnappers demand N30m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Four days after his abduction, kidnappers have contacted the family of a Pastor of a Deeper Life Bible Church in Onodo State, Otamayomi Ogedengbe. The kidnappers demanded N30m ransom from the family. A source said the kidnappers informed the family that Ogedengbe would only be released from captivity in the family met their demand. Ogedengbe, a native of Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped inside the church on Irese Road in Akure South Local Government Area on Monday, about 8.37pm.

The victim’s wife, Yinka,had cried out to security agencies to help rescue her husband unhurt as quickly as possible due to his state of health. Yinka said her husband was abducted at the tail end of the church service by the armed men who stormed the church. She said: “Monday was our Bible study.

Immediately after the Bible study, we were rounding up from the church; one of our brothers collected the car key to park it properly. He is the person that always drives the car when it is already night. He met some boys outside. “He said the boys pushed him down from the car and he thought they wanted to collect the car.

They slapped him and when they looked at him properly and discovered he was not the person they were looking for, they brought him inside the church and started searching for who they were looking for. They saw my husband and said he was the person. When we got outside, they started shooting and pushed my husband inside their car.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the police were not aware of the demand of ransom by the kidnappers. Ikoro said the police would not support payment of ransom.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 14, injure five in Niger community

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Armed men killed at least 14 people during an invasion of Ukuru Village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State. The police, who disclosed this yesterday, said the gunmen also injured five people. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement in Minna that the gunmen invaded the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police surround New Afrika Shrine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security Operatives have surrounded the New Afrika Shrine. Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti who is also the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, confirmed this to journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday. It is believed that the move is in response to a proposed plan to launch a pressure group, Movement of […]
Metro & Crime

Armed men sack Ondo community, burn 15 houses

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen have burnt about 15 houses at Asere community in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The gunmen reportedly attacked the community because the locals reportedly tipped off security agencies about their activities and movements. Following the attack, women in the coastal community protested the burning of their houses and destruction of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica