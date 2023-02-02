DeepMind, AIMS to launch new ‘AI for Science’ programme

DeepMind has said it will partner with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) to launch a new ‘AI for Science’ pan-African Masters programme. The programme, according to the firm, will give talented students from across the region a chance to pursue advanced studies at AIMS South Africa, and connect with DeepMind’s researchers and engineers for mentoring and support. Research Scientist at Deep- Mind, Ulrich Paquet, who is leading the programme, said both organisations hoped that the programme would help accelerate scientific discovery with AI across the region and contribute to a more diverse global AI ecosystem.

He disclosed that DeepMind would donate up to $4.5 million to cover full scholarships, equipment and computational resources for 40 students per academic year, with an aim of reaching up to 160 students by the end of the initial four-year period, adding that DeepMind employees will also provide career and dissertation mentoring to students. According to him, the curriculum, which will initially run from August 2023 to July 2027, will look at how they can use AI to better understand the world and accelerate progress on some of today’s most fundamental and fascinating scientific challenges.

He said it would be developed by AIMS and DeepMind, with input from four worldleading local scientific groups including Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) and its South African partner, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), an international effort to build the world’s largest radio telescope; Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI), a leading epidemic and pandemic preparedness and response institute; South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), a Department of Science and Innovation – National Research Foundation Centre of Excellence with a mission to improve health in Africa through epidemiological modelling and analysis. Paquet, who has been appointed as Executive Director at AIMS South Africa, will lead the programme until 2027 and continue to hold a dual affiliation with DeepMind.

